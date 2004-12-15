South Park
Mr. Garrison Has Titties
Season 9 E 1 • 03/09/2005
Mrs. Garrison introduces herself to the boys.
02:35
Stan Builds a MangerSouth ParkS8 E14
Stan builds the Critters a manger for their coming Savior.
12/15/2004
01:35
The Critters Attack StanSouth ParkS8 E14
The critters use their evil powers to stop Stan from taking down the manger.
12/15/2004
00:44
The Perfect HostSouth ParkS8 E14
Kyle is the perfect human vessel for the Critters' Antichrist.
12/15/2004
02:18
Jews Can't Play BasketballSouth ParkS9 E1
Kyle is crushed when does not make the all-state basketball team.
03/09/2005
02:40
My Scrotum!South ParkS9 E1
Mrs. Garrison doesn't save her balls from exploding in Kyle's knees and decides to stay a woman.
03/09/2005
01:17
I Don't Like VaginasSouth ParkS9 E1
Mr. Garrison never stopped to think about how Mr. Slave would feel about his new vagina.
03/09/2005
01:17
DolphinoplastySouth ParkS9 E1
Mr. Broflovski's tempted to turn himself into a dolphin.
03/09/2005
00:33
JewfinSouth ParkS9 E1
The kids are shocked by the transformation of the Broflovski Family.
03/09/2005
00:44
LawfinSouth ParkS9 E1
The all-state arena isn't properly equipped for transpecies with special needs.
03/09/2005
01:10
College Know it all HippiesSouth ParkS9 E2
Hippies visit South Park and meet Kyle, Stan and Kenny.
03/16/2005