South Park

Seating For Dolphins

Season 9 E 1 • 03/09/2005

Kyle finally gets his chance to play at the all-state basketball game.

01:10

Peeing Out My Vagina
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison -- formerly Mr. -- can now pee sitting down!
03/09/2005
00:32

Mr. Garrison Has Titties
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison introduces herself to the boys.
03/09/2005
00:59

What's a Sex Change Operation?
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Broflovski explains to Kyle why Mr. Garrison had a sex change.
03/09/2005
01:18

Negroplasty
South ParkS9 E1

Kyle consults Dr. Biber on how to become tall and black.
03/09/2005
01:17

I Don't Like Vaginas
South ParkS9 E1

Mr. Garrison never stopped to think about how Mr. Slave would feel about his new vagina.
03/09/2005
01:08

Transgender Progressive Thinking
South ParkS9 E1

Kyle's parents refuse to give him $3,000 for a negroplasty.
03/09/2005
01:17

Dolphinoplasty
South ParkS9 E1

Mr. Broflovski's tempted to turn himself into a dolphin.
03/09/2005
01:09

Garrison Goes Wild
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison assumes that she's pregnant.
03/09/2005
00:33

Jewfin
South ParkS9 E1

The kids are shocked by the transformation of the Broflovski Family.
03/09/2005
00:45

Mr. Man
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison wants his organs back, now!
03/09/2005
00:39

00:37

Ticking Time Balls
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison must find Kyle before the testicles in Kyle's knees explode.
03/09/2005
00:44

Lawfin
South ParkS9 E1

The all-state arena isn't properly equipped for transpecies with special needs.
03/09/2005
00:20

Stan's Changed
South ParkS9 E2

Stan feels the mall is evil.
03/16/2005
00:44

Stan's Speech
South ParkS9 E2

Stan addresses the hippies.
03/16/2005
00:48

Woodstock Flashback
South ParkS9 E2

Randy and Sharon Marsh remember Woodstock.
03/16/2005
01:50

Buzz Killer
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman blasts Slayer at Hippie Jam Fest.
03/16/2005
01:10

College Know it all Hippies
South ParkS9 E2

Hippies visit South Park and meet Kyle, Stan and Kenny.
03/16/2005
00:50

Hippie Hostages
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman holds hippies hostage in his basement.
03/16/2005
01:51

Cartman's Plea
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman pleads with the City Council to stop the hippie infestation.
03/16/2005
01:14

Cartman Arrested
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman is arrested.
03/16/2005