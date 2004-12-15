South Park
Transgender Progressive Thinking
Season 9 E 1 • 03/09/2005
Kyle's parents refuse to give him $3,000 for a negroplasty.
The Perfect HostSouth ParkS8 E14
Kyle is the perfect human vessel for the Critters' Antichrist.
12/15/2004
02:18
Jews Can't Play BasketballSouth ParkS9 E1
Kyle is crushed when does not make the all-state basketball team.
03/09/2005
01:25
Scramble It's Brains or Vacuum it OutSouth ParkS9 E1
Mr. Garrison thinks he needs an abortion.
03/09/2005
02:40
My Scrotum!South ParkS9 E1
Mrs. Garrison doesn't save her balls from exploding in Kyle's knees and decides to stay a woman.
03/09/2005
01:23
VagainaplastySouth ParkS9 E1
A sex change operation is Mr. Garrison's last chance for happiness.
03/09/2005
01:10
Peeing Out My VaginaSouth ParkS9 E1
Mrs. Garrison -- formerly Mr. -- can now pee sitting down!
03/09/2005
00:59
What's a Sex Change Operation?South ParkS9 E1
Mrs. Broflovski explains to Kyle why Mr. Garrison had a sex change.
03/09/2005
01:17
I Don't Like VaginasSouth ParkS9 E1
Mr. Garrison never stopped to think about how Mr. Slave would feel about his new vagina.
03/09/2005
01:08
Transgender Progressive ThinkingSouth ParkS9 E1
01:17
DolphinoplastySouth ParkS9 E1
Mr. Broflovski's tempted to turn himself into a dolphin.
03/09/2005
00:33
JewfinSouth ParkS9 E1
The kids are shocked by the transformation of the Broflovski Family.
03/09/2005
00:39
Seating For DolphinsSouth ParkS9 E1
Kyle finally gets his chance to play at the all-state basketball game.
03/09/2005
00:37
Ticking Time BallsSouth ParkS9 E1
Mrs. Garrison must find Kyle before the testicles in Kyle's knees explode.
03/09/2005
00:44
LawfinSouth ParkS9 E1
The all-state arena isn't properly equipped for transpecies with special needs.
03/09/2005