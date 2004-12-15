South Park

What's a Sex Change Operation?

Season 9 E 1 • 03/09/2005

Mrs. Broflovski explains to Kyle why Mr. Garrison had a sex change.

Blood Orgy
South ParkS8 E14

The Critters have a blood orgy.
12/15/2004
01:32

Voice of Guilt
South ParkS8 E14

Stan tries to watch television to forget his problems.
12/15/2004
01:35

The Critters Attack Stan
South ParkS8 E14

The critters use their evil powers to stop Stan from taking down the manger.
12/15/2004
00:44

The Perfect Host
South ParkS8 E14

Kyle is the perfect human vessel for the Critters' Antichrist.
12/15/2004
02:18

Jews Can't Play Basketball
South ParkS9 E1

Kyle is crushed when does not make the all-state basketball team.
03/09/2005
01:25

Scramble It's Brains or Vacuum it Out
South ParkS9 E1

Mr. Garrison thinks he needs an abortion.
03/09/2005
02:40

My Scrotum!
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison doesn't save her balls from exploding in Kyle's knees and decides to stay a woman.
03/09/2005
01:23

Vagainaplasty
South ParkS9 E1

A sex change operation is Mr. Garrison's last chance for happiness.
03/09/2005
01:10

Peeing Out My Vagina
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison -- formerly Mr. -- can now pee sitting down!
03/09/2005
00:32

Mr. Garrison Has Titties
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison introduces herself to the boys.
03/09/2005
00:59

01:18

Negroplasty
South ParkS9 E1

Kyle consults Dr. Biber on how to become tall and black.
03/09/2005
01:17

I Don't Like Vaginas
South ParkS9 E1

Mr. Garrison never stopped to think about how Mr. Slave would feel about his new vagina.
03/09/2005
01:08

Transgender Progressive Thinking
South ParkS9 E1

Kyle's parents refuse to give him $3,000 for a negroplasty.
03/09/2005
01:17

Dolphinoplasty
South ParkS9 E1

Mr. Broflovski's tempted to turn himself into a dolphin.
03/09/2005
01:09

Garrison Goes Wild
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison assumes that she's pregnant.
03/09/2005
00:33

Jewfin
South ParkS9 E1

The kids are shocked by the transformation of the Broflovski Family.
03/09/2005
00:45

Mr. Man
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison wants his organs back, now!
03/09/2005
00:39

Seating For Dolphins
South ParkS9 E1

Kyle finally gets his chance to play at the all-state basketball game.
03/09/2005
00:37

Ticking Time Balls
South ParkS9 E1

Mrs. Garrison must find Kyle before the testicles in Kyle's knees explode.
03/09/2005
00:44

Lawfin
South ParkS9 E1

The all-state arena isn't properly equipped for transpecies with special needs.
03/09/2005