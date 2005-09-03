South Park
Woodstock Flashback
Season 9 E 2 • 03/16/2005
Randy and Sharon Marsh remember Woodstock.
LawfinSouth ParkS9 E1
The all-state arena isn't properly equipped for transpecies with special needs.
03/09/2005
01:10
College Know it all HippiesSouth ParkS9 E2
Hippies visit South Park and meet Kyle, Stan and Kenny.
03/16/2005
01:51
Cartman's PleaSouth ParkS9 E2
Cartman pleads with the City Council to stop the hippie infestation.
03/16/2005
00:54
Lazy HippiesSouth ParkS9 E2
The hippies aren't as revolutionary as the boys had hoped.
03/16/2005
01:45
Cartman's PlanSouth ParkS9 E2
Cartman unveils his plan, which involves a Hippie Digger and a Slayer CD.
03/16/2005
01:55
Super Awesome Talent AgencySouth ParkS9 E3
Cartman and the boys convince Tolkien that he needs their agency to protect him from the huge media storm that is surely about to blow up his career.
03/23/2005