South Park

The Sad Girl Puts Balls In Her Mouth

Season 8 E 7 • 04/28/2004

Everyone must learn Futurespeak.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

02:42

Good Parenting
South ParkS8 E6

Mr. Jefferson learns how to be a good dad.
04/21/2004
01:17

Present Day English, Please!
South ParkS8 E7

The boys can't understand the time-people when they try to speak present day English.
04/28/2004
03:11

Terminator Rules
South ParkS8 E7

A man from the future goes back in time to make himself a billionaire.
04/28/2004
02:33

They Took Our Jobs
South ParkS8 E7

The people from the future are putting Americans out of work.
04/28/2004
02:46

Unemployed Men Having Sex With Each Other
South ParkS8 E7

Stan's idea to work for a better future is gayer than actually being gay.
04/28/2004
01:03

A Gooback Lands
South ParkS8 E7

A strange being from the future gets hit by a car.
04/28/2004
01:19

A Good Job at Wendy's
South ParkS8 E7

The man from the future's plan works and more people from the future follow suit.
04/28/2004
00:35

Twenty Five Cents
South ParkS8 E7

The immigrants from the future are under cutting the boys' snow shoveling jobs.
04/28/2004
01:20

Stan's a Timecist
South ParkS8 E7

Stan's parents accuse him of being an ignorant timecist.
04/28/2004
01:21

The O'Reilly Factor
South ParkS8 E7

Conservatives and liberals battle it out on "The O'Reilly Factor."
04/28/2004
01:13

The Sad Girl Puts Balls In Her Mouth
South ParkS8 E7

Everyone must learn Futurespeak.
04/28/2004
01:41

Stop the Future
South ParkS8 E7

Present day workers want to stop the future to save their jobs today.
04/28/2004
01:01

Randy Gets Replaced
South ParkS8 E7

An immigrant from the future takes Randy's job.
04/28/2004
01:58

Giant Douches, Me and You!
South ParkS8 E8

The top two candidates for the new school mascot are announced.
10/27/2004
02:19

A Parody Slant to the Satire
South ParkS8 E8

Kyle and Stan are at odds about which of their mascots is funnier.
10/27/2004
02:11

Vote or Die
South ParkS8 E8

Puff Daddy tells Stan to Vote or Die at gun point.
10/27/2004
02:50

Kill Me
South ParkS8 E8

PETA finds Stan in the woods and now he needs to get approval from a goat to stay alive.
10/27/2004
01:08

Pep Rally With PETA
South ParkS8 E8

PETA crashes a South Park Elementary pep rally.
10/27/2004
01:09

Mascot Nominations
South ParkS8 E8

South Park Elementary must choose a new mascot.
10/27/2004
01:04

Cartman's Butterscotch Candy
South ParkS8 E8

Cartman and Butters campaign door-to-door.
10/27/2004
01:52

Banishment
South ParkS8 E8

Stan is banished from South Park for refusing to vote.
10/27/2004