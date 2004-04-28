South Park
Mascot Nominations
Season 8 E 8 • 10/27/2004
South Park Elementary must choose a new mascot.
01:20
Stan's a TimecistSouth ParkS8 E7
Stan's parents accuse him of being an ignorant timecist.
04/28/2004
01:21
The O'Reilly FactorSouth ParkS8 E7
Conservatives and liberals battle it out on "The O'Reilly Factor."
04/28/2004
01:41
Stop the FutureSouth ParkS8 E7
Present day workers want to stop the future to save their jobs today.
04/28/2004
01:58
Giant Douches, Me and You!South ParkS8 E8
The top two candidates for the new school mascot are announced.
10/27/2004
02:19
A Parody Slant to the SatireSouth ParkS8 E8
Kyle and Stan are at odds about which of their mascots is funnier.
10/27/2004
02:50
Kill MeSouth ParkS8 E8
PETA finds Stan in the woods and now he needs to get approval from a goat to stay alive.
10/27/2004
01:04
Cartman's Butterscotch CandySouth ParkS8 E8
Cartman and Butters campaign door-to-door.
10/27/2004
02:14
Victims of Wall-MartSouth ParkS8 E9
South Park's Main Street can't compete with Wall Mart's bargains.
11/03/2004