South Park
A Gooback Lands
Season 8 E 7 • 04/28/2004
A strange being from the future gets hit by a car.
More
Watching
01:16
He's Not Black?!South ParkS8 E6
The police are surprised when Mr. Jefferson arrives home.
04/21/2004
01:36
That's IgnorantSouth ParkS8 E6
Mr. Jefferson scares Blanket away while playing a silly game.
04/21/2004
01:23
Sergeant Yates at HomeSouth ParkS8 E6
Sergeant Yates' wife talks him out of quitting the force.
04/21/2004
01:07
History of FramingSouth ParkS8 E6
Sergeant Yates gets new information about Mr. Jefferson.
04/21/2004
01:17
Present Day English, Please!South ParkS8 E7
The boys can't understand the time-people when they try to speak present day English.
04/28/2004
03:11
Terminator RulesSouth ParkS8 E7
A man from the future goes back in time to make himself a billionaire.
04/28/2004
02:33
They Took Our JobsSouth ParkS8 E7
The people from the future are putting Americans out of work.
04/28/2004
02:46
Unemployed Men Having Sex With Each OtherSouth ParkS8 E7
Stan's idea to work for a better future is gayer than actually being gay.
04/28/2004
01:19
A Good Job at Wendy'sSouth ParkS8 E7
The man from the future's plan works and more people from the future follow suit.
04/28/2004
00:35
Twenty Five CentsSouth ParkS8 E7
The immigrants from the future are under cutting the boys' snow shoveling jobs.
04/28/2004
01:20
Stan's a TimecistSouth ParkS8 E7
Stan's parents accuse him of being an ignorant timecist.
04/28/2004
01:21
The O'Reilly FactorSouth ParkS8 E7
Conservatives and liberals battle it out on "The O'Reilly Factor."
04/28/2004
01:41
Stop the FutureSouth ParkS8 E7
Present day workers want to stop the future to save their jobs today.
04/28/2004
01:58
Giant Douches, Me and You!South ParkS8 E8
The top two candidates for the new school mascot are announced.
10/27/2004
02:19
A Parody Slant to the SatireSouth ParkS8 E8
Kyle and Stan are at odds about which of their mascots is funnier.
10/27/2004