Unemployed Men Having Sex With Each Other

Season 8 E 7 • 04/28/2004

Stan's idea to work for a better future is gayer than actually being gay.

01:17

Present Day English, Please!
South ParkS8 E7

The boys can't understand the time-people when they try to speak present day English.
04/28/2004
03:11

Terminator Rules
South ParkS8 E7

A man from the future goes back in time to make himself a billionaire.
04/28/2004
02:33

They Took Our Jobs
South ParkS8 E7

The people from the future are putting Americans out of work.
04/28/2004
02:46

01:03

A Gooback Lands
South ParkS8 E7

A strange being from the future gets hit by a car.
04/28/2004
01:19

A Good Job at Wendy's
South ParkS8 E7

The man from the future's plan works and more people from the future follow suit.
04/28/2004
00:35

Twenty Five Cents
South ParkS8 E7

The immigrants from the future are under cutting the boys' snow shoveling jobs.
04/28/2004
01:20

Stan's a Timecist
South ParkS8 E7

Stan's parents accuse him of being an ignorant timecist.
04/28/2004
01:21

The O'Reilly Factor
South ParkS8 E7

Conservatives and liberals battle it out on "The O'Reilly Factor."
04/28/2004
01:13

The Sad Girl Puts Balls In Her Mouth
South ParkS8 E7

Everyone must learn Futurespeak.
04/28/2004
01:41

Stop the Future
South ParkS8 E7

Present day workers want to stop the future to save their jobs today.
04/28/2004
01:01

Randy Gets Replaced
South ParkS8 E7

An immigrant from the future takes Randy's job.
04/28/2004
01:58

