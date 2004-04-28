South Park

Kill Me

Season 8 E 8 • 10/27/2004

PETA finds Stan in the woods and now he needs to get approval from a goat to stay alive.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:19

A Good Job at Wendy's
South ParkS8 E7

The man from the future's plan works and more people from the future follow suit.
04/28/2004
00:35

Twenty Five Cents
South ParkS8 E7

The immigrants from the future are under cutting the boys' snow shoveling jobs.
04/28/2004
01:20

Stan's a Timecist
South ParkS8 E7

Stan's parents accuse him of being an ignorant timecist.
04/28/2004
01:21

The O'Reilly Factor
South ParkS8 E7

Conservatives and liberals battle it out on "The O'Reilly Factor."
04/28/2004
01:13

The Sad Girl Puts Balls In Her Mouth
South ParkS8 E7

Everyone must learn Futurespeak.
04/28/2004
01:41

Stop the Future
South ParkS8 E7

Present day workers want to stop the future to save their jobs today.
04/28/2004
01:01

Randy Gets Replaced
South ParkS8 E7

An immigrant from the future takes Randy's job.
04/28/2004
01:58

Giant Douches, Me and You!
South ParkS8 E8

The top two candidates for the new school mascot are announced.
10/27/2004
02:19

A Parody Slant to the Satire
South ParkS8 E8

Kyle and Stan are at odds about which of their mascots is funnier.
10/27/2004
02:11

Vote or Die
South ParkS8 E8

Puff Daddy tells Stan to Vote or Die at gun point.
10/27/2004
02:50

Kill Me
South ParkS8 E8

PETA finds Stan in the woods and now he needs to get approval from a goat to stay alive.
10/27/2004
01:08

Pep Rally With PETA
South ParkS8 E8

PETA crashes a South Park Elementary pep rally.
10/27/2004
01:09

Mascot Nominations
South ParkS8 E8

South Park Elementary must choose a new mascot.
10/27/2004
01:04

Cartman's Butterscotch Candy
South ParkS8 E8

Cartman and Butters campaign door-to-door.
10/27/2004
01:52

Banishment
South ParkS8 E8

Stan is banished from South Park for refusing to vote.
10/27/2004
01:31

On a Horse With a Bucket on His Head
South ParkS8 E8

South Park bids Stan farewell.
10/27/2004
01:28

Debate 2004
South ParkS8 E8

Giant Douche and Turd Sandwich Debate.
10/27/2004
01:38

Puff Daddy Kills PETA
South ParkS8 E8

Puff Daddy shots PETA.
10/27/2004
01:40

Let's Get Out and Vote (Music Montage)
South ParkS8 E8

Stan returns to South Park.
10/27/2004
02:31

Wall Mart Opens
South ParkS8 E9

South Park gets its first Wall Mart.
11/03/2004
02:14

Victims of Wall-Mart
South ParkS8 E9

South Park's Main Street can't compete with Wall Mart's bargains.
11/03/2004