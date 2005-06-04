South Park

Everybody Ignores Cartman

Season 9 E 6 • 04/13/2005

Cartman sobs over his own death.

Eggs & Beer
South ParkS9 E5

Randy begins his first day of training.
04/06/2005
01:01

Baseball All Summer?
South ParkS9 E5

Randy looks forward to his next fight.
04/06/2005
02:11

Bat Dad
South ParkS9 E5

Randy Marsh meets his competition.
04/06/2005
00:37

Kyle Schwartz
South ParkS9 E5

Cousin Kyle shows up to lose some baseball.
04/06/2005
01:51

Not Gonna Go
South ParkS9 E5

Randy decides to skip the game.
04/06/2005
01:37

Cartman Haunts Butters
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman threatens to haunt Butters for the rest of his life.
04/13/2005
02:36

Make it Right(Montage)
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman makes up for his sins with gift baskets.
04/13/2005
01:14

Fried Chicken
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman eats all the delicious skin off the Kentucky Fried Chicken when nobody's looking.
04/13/2005
01:27

I Can't Be Dead!
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman thinks he's dead.
04/13/2005
00:49

A New Toilet
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman's mom gets banged by the plumber.
04/13/2005
01:15

00:54

Butters Sees a Ghost
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman thinks Butters is the only one who can see him.
04/13/2005
00:53

Cartman's Last Words to Mom
South ParkS9 E6

Butters tells Cartman's mom that Erci Loves her .
04/13/2005
00:56

Cartman's Last Words to Kyle
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman apologizes through Butters but Kyle doesn't forgive him.
04/13/2005
01:05

Cartman Must Atone for His Sins
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman doesn't know how to get to heaven.
04/13/2005
01:09

Butters' Mental Problems
South ParkS9 E6

Butters is admitted to a mental center because he's seeing Cartman's ghost.
04/13/2005
00:53

Cartman Breaks out Butters
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman breaks Butters out of the mental center.
04/13/2005
01:23

Cartman's Really Changed
South ParkS9 E6

The gang tells Cartman they're going to stop ignoring him now that he's really changed.
04/13/2005
02:15

Anonymous Question Box
South ParkS9 E7

Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
01:47

Hot Pursuit
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy chases after Nut Gobbler and her pimp.
04/20/2005
01:58

Ho-Tel
South ParkS9 E7

Jimmy rescues Nut Gobbler and finally gets laid.
04/20/2005