Kyle Schwartz

04:08
Fort Collins Can't Play (Music Montage)South ParkS9 E5
The boys can't lose even when they try.
04/06/2005
02:55
Great At SuckingSouth ParkS9 E5
The boys can't lose because the other teams have been practicing how to suck.
04/06/2005
03:37
Bat DadedSouth ParkS9 E5
Randy disqualifies South Park by getting into a fight with Bat Dad.
04/06/2005
02:15
No More Baseball!South ParkS9 E5
The boys' baseball team HAS to go to the post-season.
04/06/2005
01:37
Cartman Haunts ButtersSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman threatens to haunt Butters for the rest of his life.
04/13/2005
02:36
Make it Right(Montage)South ParkS9 E6
Cartman makes up for his sins with gift baskets.
04/13/2005
01:14
Fried ChickenSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman eats all the delicious skin off the Kentucky Fried Chicken when nobody's looking.
04/13/2005
00:54
Butters Sees a GhostSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman thinks Butters is the only one who can see him.
04/13/2005
00:53
Cartman's Last Words to MomSouth ParkS9 E6
Butters tells Cartman's mom that Erci Loves her .
04/13/2005