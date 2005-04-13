South Park
Cartman's Really Changed
Season 9 E 6 • 04/13/2005
The gang tells Cartman they're going to stop ignoring him now that he's really changed.
More
Watching
01:14
Fried ChickenSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman eats all the delicious skin off the Kentucky Fried Chicken when nobody's looking.
04/13/2005
00:54
Butters Sees a GhostSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman thinks Butters is the only one who can see him.
04/13/2005
00:53
Cartman's Last Words to MomSouth ParkS9 E6
Butters tells Cartman's mom that Erci Loves her .
04/13/2005
00:56
Cartman's Last Words to KyleSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman apologizes through Butters but Kyle doesn't forgive him.
04/13/2005
01:05
Cartman Must Atone for His SinsSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman doesn't know how to get to heaven.
04/13/2005
01:09
Butters' Mental ProblemsSouth ParkS9 E6
Butters is admitted to a mental center because he's seeing Cartman's ghost.
04/13/2005
00:53
Cartman Breaks out ButtersSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman breaks Butters out of the mental center.
04/13/2005
01:23
02:15
Anonymous Question BoxSouth ParkS9 E7
Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
01:19
Bathroom RetreatSouth ParkS9 E7
Jimmy gets a little too excited for the upcoming talent show.
04/20/2005
01:08
Jimmy's NightmareSouth ParkS9 E7
Jimmy has a nightmare about his uncontrollable erections.
04/20/2005
01:00
It Sneezes MilkSouth ParkS9 E7
Butters gives Jimmy advice on what to do about his erections.
04/20/2005