Season 9 E 5 • 04/06/2005

Randy Marsh meets his competition.

01:34

Kenny's Will
South ParkS9 E4

A lawyer reads Kenny's will to the boys.
03/30/2005
00:59

Media Storm
South ParkS9 E4

Stan and Kyle protest the Supreme Court's decision.
03/30/2005
01:39

Kenny's Final Wishes
South ParkS9 E4

The missing page of Kenny's will is found.
03/30/2005
04:08

Fort Collins Can't Play (Music Montage)
South ParkS9 E5

The boys can't lose even when they try.
04/06/2005
02:55

Great At Sucking
South ParkS9 E5

The boys can't lose because the other teams have been practicing how to suck.
04/06/2005
03:37

Bat Daded
South ParkS9 E5

Randy disqualifies South Park by getting into a fight with Bat Dad.
04/06/2005
02:15

No More Baseball!
South ParkS9 E5

The boys' baseball team HAS to go to the post-season.
04/06/2005
00:37

Division 2 Dads
South ParkS9 E5

Randy prepares to fight more dads.
04/06/2005
00:41

Eggs & Beer
South ParkS9 E5

Randy begins his first day of training.
04/06/2005
01:01

Baseball All Summer?
South ParkS9 E5

Randy looks forward to his next fight.
04/06/2005
02:11

Bat Dad
South ParkS9 E5

04/06/2005
00:37

Kyle Schwartz
South ParkS9 E5

Cousin Kyle shows up to lose some baseball.
04/06/2005
01:51

Not Gonna Go
South ParkS9 E5

Randy decides to skip the game.
04/06/2005
01:37

Cartman Haunts Butters
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman threatens to haunt Butters for the rest of his life.
04/13/2005
02:36

Make it Right(Montage)
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman makes up for his sins with gift baskets.
04/13/2005
01:14

Fried Chicken
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman eats all the delicious skin off the Kentucky Fried Chicken when nobody's looking.
04/13/2005
01:27

I Can't Be Dead!
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman thinks he's dead.
04/13/2005
00:49

A New Toilet
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman's mom gets banged by the plumber.
04/13/2005
01:15

Everybody Ignores Cartman
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman sobs over his own death.
04/13/2005
00:54

Butters Sees a Ghost
South ParkS9 E6

Cartman thinks Butters is the only one who can see him.
04/13/2005
00:53

Cartman's Last Words to Mom
South ParkS9 E6

Butters tells Cartman's mom that Erci Loves her .
04/13/2005