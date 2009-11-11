South Park

It's A Jersey Thing

Season 14 E 9 • 10/13/2010

Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S13 • E13
South Park
Dances with Smurfs

Cartman is chosen to do the morning announcements at South Park Elementary.
11/11/2009
Full Ep
22:01

S13 • E14
South Park
Pee

The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.
11/18/2009
Full Ep
22:00

S14 • E1
South Park
Sexual Healing

The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E2
South Park
The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs

The boys are given a controversial book to read in school and it inspires them to write one of their own.
03/24/2010
Full Ep
22:00

S14 • E3
South Park
Medicinal Fried Chicken

Cartman's favorite restaurant has been shut down and replaced by a store that sells medicinal marijuana. Randy is desperate to get a prescription card to buy pot and Cartman will do anything to get his beloved fried chicken back.
03/31/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E4
South Park
You Have 0 Friends

Stan's profile holds a huge chat party.
04/07/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E5
South Park
200

This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E6
South Park
201

In the exciting conclusion to this two-part blockbuster celebrating South Park's 200th episode, angry celebrities, violent ginger kids, and Mecha Streisand face off against the Super Best Friends and the South Park faithful. It's a destructive battle on the largest scale, but all everyone wants to know is, "Who is Eric Cartman's father?"
04/21/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E7
South Park
Crippled Summer

Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E8
South Park
Poor and Stupid

Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
22:00

S14 • E9
South Park
It's A Jersey Thing

Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.
10/13/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E10
South Park
Insheeption

As a last resort, Dr. Chinstrap calls in the fire department.
10/20/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E11
South Park
Coon 2: Hindsight

Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E12
South Park
Mysterion Rises

Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E13
South Park
Coon vs. Coon & Friends

Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E14
South Park
Crème Fraiche

Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E1
South Park
HumancentiPad

Cartman's attempts to convince his mom to buy him an iPad takes a turn for the worst.
04/27/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E2
South Park
Funnybot

The boys make a desperate attempt to talk with Funnybot.
05/04/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E3
South Park
Royal Pudding

In this time of ultimate Canadian peril, Ike opens his Box of Faith.
05/11/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E4
South Park
T.M.I.

The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E5
South Park
Crack Baby Athletic Association

The CBAA discovers the details of their videogame deal.
05/25/2011