South Park
Coon vs. Coon & Friends
Season 14 E 13 • 11/10/2010
Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
S14 • E3South ParkMedicinal Fried Chicken
Cartman's favorite restaurant has been shut down and replaced by a store that sells medicinal marijuana. Randy is desperate to get a prescription card to buy pot and Cartman will do anything to get his beloved fried chicken back.
03/31/2010
S14 • E4South ParkYou Have 0 Friends
When Kyle begs Stan to "friend" him, Stan gets sucked into Facebook.
04/07/2010
S14 • E5South Park200
This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010
S14 • E6South Park201
In the exciting conclusion to this two-part blockbuster celebrating South Park's 200th episode, angry celebrities, violent ginger kids, and Mecha Streisand face off against the Super Best Friends and the South Park faithful. It's a destructive battle on the largest scale, but all everyone wants to know is, "Who is Eric Cartman's father?"
04/21/2010
S14 • E7South ParkCrippled Summer
Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
S14 • E8South ParkPoor and Stupid
Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
S14 • E9South ParkIt's A Jersey Thing
New Jersey is taking over the nation one state at a time. Randy and the boys take a stand as the Jerseyites approach South Park.
10/13/2010
S14 • E10South ParkInsheeption
When Stan is sent to the school counselor because he's holding on to an obscene number of useless possessions, he realizes that Mr. Mackey has a hoarding disorder too.
10/20/2010
S14 • E11South ParkCoon 2: Hindsight
"Coon and Friends" set out to help the victims of BP's latest catastrophic drilling accident in the Gulf. Much to the Coon's dismay, another Super Hero gets there first.
10/27/2010
S14 • E12South ParkMysterion Rises
Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
S14 • E14South ParkCrème Fraiche
Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
S15 • E1South ParkHUMANCENTiPAD
Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
S15 • E2South ParkFunnybot
Funnybot conquers the box office.
05/04/2011
S15 • E3South ParkRoyal Pudding
The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
05/11/2011
S15 • E4South ParkT.M.I.
Cartman throws a fit when the boys' penis sizes are posted on the school bulletin board, and is sent to anger management therapy.
05/18/2011
S15 • E5South ParkCrack Baby Athletic Association
Kyle gets in on the ground floor of Cartman's latest business venture, The Crack Baby Athletic Association.
05/25/2011
S15 • E6South ParkCity Sushi
Butters is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.
06/01/2011
S15 • E7South ParkYou're Getting Old
Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
S15 • E8South ParkAss Burgers
Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011