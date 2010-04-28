South Park
Royal Pudding
Season 15 E 3 • 05/11/2011
The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E7South ParkCrippled Summer
Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E8South ParkPoor and Stupid
Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E9South ParkIt's A Jersey Thing
New Jersey is taking over the nation one state at a time. Randy and the boys take a stand as the Jerseyites approach South Park.
10/13/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E10South ParkInsheeption
When Stan is sent to the school counselor because he's holding on to an obscene number of useless possessions, he realizes that Mr. Mackey has a hoarding disorder too.
10/20/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E11South ParkCoon 2: Hindsight
"Coon and Friends" set out to help the victims of BP's latest catastrophic drilling accident in the Gulf. Much to the Coon's dismay, another Super Hero gets there first.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E12South ParkMysterion Rises
Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E13South ParkCoon vs. Coon & Friends
Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E14South ParkCrème Fraiche
Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E1South ParkHUMANCENTiPAD
Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E2South ParkFunnybot
Funnybot conquers the box office.
05/04/2011
Full Ep
22:00
S15 • E3South ParkRoyal Pudding
The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
05/11/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E4South ParkT.M.I.
Cartman throws a fit when the boys' penis sizes are posted on the school bulletin board, and is sent to anger management therapy.
05/18/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E5South ParkCrack Baby Athletic Association
Kyle gets in on the ground floor of Cartman's latest business venture, The Crack Baby Athletic Association.
05/25/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E6South ParkCity Sushi
Butters is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.
06/01/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E7South ParkYou're Getting Old
Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E8South ParkAss Burgers
Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E9South ParkThe Last of the Meheecans
Cartman joins the U.S. Border Patrol.
10/12/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E10South ParkBass to Mouth
The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E11South ParkBroadway Bro Down
After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.
10/26/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S15 • E12South Park1%
The 99% is ganging up on Eric Cartman.
11/02/2011