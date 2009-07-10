This episode is currently unavailable
Due to current rights and restrictions, this video is unavailable, but feel free to check back later. In the meantime, why not watch something else?
South Park
You Have 0 Friends
Season 14 E 4 • 04/07/2010
When Kyle begs Stan to "friend" him, Stan gets sucked into Facebook.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E8South ParkDead Celebrities
Ike is being tormented by paranormal forces. Kyle brings in professional ghost hunters to help save his little brother.
10/07/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E9South ParkButters' Bottom Bitch
Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E10South ParkW.T.F.
After attending their first WWE match, all the boys want to be professional wrestlers.
10/21/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E11South ParkWhale Whores
Stan takes action to stop the Japanese from killing the world's whales and dolphins.
10/28/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E12South ParkThe F Word
The boys fight back against the loud and obnoxious Motorcycle Riders that are disrupting everyone in South Park.
11/04/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E13South ParkDances with Smurfs
Cartman is chosen to do the morning announcements at South Park Elementary.
11/11/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E14South ParkPee
The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.
11/18/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E1South ParkSexual Healing
The latest in scientific testing reveals that some of the boys at South Park Elementary have a sex addiction problem.
03/17/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E2South ParkThe Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs
The boys are given a controversial book to read in school and it inspires them to write one of their own.
03/24/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E3South ParkMedicinal Fried Chicken
Cartman's favorite restaurant has been shut down and replaced by a store that sells medicinal marijuana. Randy is desperate to get a prescription card to buy pot and Cartman will do anything to get his beloved fried chicken back.
03/31/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E4South ParkYou Have 0 Friends
When Kyle begs Stan to "friend" him, Stan gets sucked into Facebook.
04/07/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E5South Park200
This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E6South Park201
In the exciting conclusion to this two-part blockbuster celebrating South Park's 200th episode, angry celebrities, violent ginger kids, and Mecha Streisand face off against the Super Best Friends and the South Park faithful. It's a destructive battle on the largest scale, but all everyone wants to know is, "Who is Eric Cartman's father?"
04/21/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E7South ParkCrippled Summer
Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E8South ParkPoor and Stupid
Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E9South ParkIt's A Jersey Thing
New Jersey is taking over the nation one state at a time. Randy and the boys take a stand as the Jerseyites approach South Park.
10/13/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E10South ParkInsheeption
When Stan is sent to the school counselor because he's holding on to an obscene number of useless possessions, he realizes that Mr. Mackey has a hoarding disorder too.
10/20/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E11South ParkCoon 2: Hindsight
"Coon and Friends" set out to help the victims of BP's latest catastrophic drilling accident in the Gulf. Much to the Coon's dismay, another Super Hero gets there first.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E12South ParkMysterion Rises
Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E13South ParkCoon vs. Coon & Friends
Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010