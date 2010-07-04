South Park

Crème Fraiche

Season 14 E 14 • 11/17/2010

Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E4
South Park
You Have 0 Friends

When Kyle begs Stan to "friend" him, Stan gets sucked into Facebook.
04/07/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E5
South Park
200

This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E6
South Park
201

In the exciting conclusion to this two-part blockbuster celebrating South Park's 200th episode, angry celebrities, violent ginger kids, and Mecha Streisand face off against the Super Best Friends and the South Park faithful. It's a destructive battle on the largest scale, but all everyone wants to know is, "Who is Eric Cartman's father?"
04/21/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E7
South Park
Crippled Summer

Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E8
South Park
Poor and Stupid

Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E9
South Park
It's A Jersey Thing

New Jersey is taking over the nation one state at a time. Randy and the boys take a stand as the Jerseyites approach South Park.
10/13/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E10
South Park
Insheeption

When Stan is sent to the school counselor because he's holding on to an obscene number of useless possessions, he realizes that Mr. Mackey has a hoarding disorder too.
10/20/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E11
South Park
Coon 2: Hindsight

"Coon and Friends" set out to help the victims of BP's latest catastrophic drilling accident in the Gulf. Much to the Coon's dismay, another Super Hero gets there first.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E12
South Park
Mysterion Rises

Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S14 • E13
South Park
Coon vs. Coon & Friends

Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
Full Ep
22:00

S14 • E14
South Park
Crème Fraiche

Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E1
South Park
HUMANCENTiPAD

Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E2
South Park
Funnybot

Funnybot conquers the box office.
05/04/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E3
South Park
Royal Pudding

The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
05/11/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E4
South Park
T.M.I.

Cartman throws a fit when the boys' penis sizes are posted on the school bulletin board, and is sent to anger management therapy.
05/18/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E5
South Park
Crack Baby Athletic Association

Kyle gets in on the ground floor of Cartman's latest business venture, The Crack Baby Athletic Association.
05/25/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E6
South Park
City Sushi

Butters is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.
06/01/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E7
South Park
You're Getting Old

Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E8
South Park
Ass Burgers

Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E9
South Park
The Last of the Meheecans

Cartman joins the U.S. Border Patrol.
10/12/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E10
South Park
Bass to Mouth

The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011