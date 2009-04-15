South Park
The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs
Season 14 E 2 • 03/24/2010
The boys are given a controversial book to read in school and it inspires them to write one of their own.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E6South ParkPinewood Derby
South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E7South ParkFatbeard
Cartman's dream of living the life of a pirate will come true if he can just get to Somalia.
04/22/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E8South ParkDead Celebrities
Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E9South ParkButters' Bottom Bitch
Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E10South ParkW.T.F.
Bad Irene reveals the truth to Stan the Man and Juggernaut.
10/21/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E11South ParkWhale Whores
Stan takes action to stop the Japanese from killing the world's whales and dolphins.
10/28/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E12South ParkThe F Word
The boys fight back against the loud and obnoxious Motorcycle Riders that are disrupting everyone in South Park.
11/04/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E13South ParkDances with Smurfs
Cartman is chosen to do the morning announcements at South Park Elementary.
11/11/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S13 • E14South ParkPee
The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.
11/18/2009
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E1South ParkSexual Healing
The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
Full Ep
22:01
S14 • E2South ParkThe Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs
The boys are given a controversial book to read in school and it inspires them to write one of their own.
03/24/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E3South ParkMedicinal Fried Chicken
Cartman's favorite restaurant has been shut down and replaced by a store that sells medicinal marijuana. Randy is desperate to get a prescription card to buy pot and Cartman will do anything to get his beloved fried chicken back.
03/31/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E4South ParkYou Have 0 Friends
Stan's profile holds a huge chat party.
04/07/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E5South Park200
This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E6South Park201
In the exciting conclusion to this two-part blockbuster celebrating South Park's 200th episode, angry celebrities, violent ginger kids, and Mecha Streisand face off against the Super Best Friends and the South Park faithful. It's a destructive battle on the largest scale, but all everyone wants to know is, "Who is Eric Cartman's father?"
04/21/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E7South ParkCrippled Summer
Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E8South ParkPoor and Stupid
Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E9South ParkIt's A Jersey Thing
Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.
10/13/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E10South ParkInsheeption
As a last resort, Dr. Chinstrap calls in the fire department.
10/20/2010
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S14 • E11South ParkCoon 2: Hindsight
Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010