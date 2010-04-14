South Park
HUMANCENTiPAD
Season 15 E 1 • 04/27/2011
Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
S14 • E5South Park200
This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010
S14 • E6South Park201
In the exciting conclusion to this two-part blockbuster celebrating South Park's 200th episode, angry celebrities, violent ginger kids, and Mecha Streisand face off against the Super Best Friends and the South Park faithful. It's a destructive battle on the largest scale, but all everyone wants to know is, "Who is Eric Cartman's father?"
04/21/2010
S14 • E7South ParkCrippled Summer
Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
S14 • E8South ParkPoor and Stupid
Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
S14 • E9South ParkIt's A Jersey Thing
Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.
10/13/2010
S14 • E10South ParkInsheeption
As a last resort, Dr. Chinstrap calls in the fire department.
10/20/2010
S14 • E11South ParkCoon 2: Hindsight
Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
S14 • E12South ParkMysterion Rises
Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
S14 • E13South ParkCoon vs. Coon & Friends
Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
S14 • E14South ParkCrème Fraiche
Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
S15 • E2South ParkFunnybot
Jimmy hosts the Special Ed Department's First Annual Comedy Awards.
05/04/2011
S15 • E3South ParkRoyal Pudding
In this time of ultimate Canadian peril, Ike opens his Box of Faith.
05/11/2011
S15 • E4South ParkT.M.I.
The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
S15 • E5South ParkCrack Baby Athletic Association
The CBAA discovers the details of their videogame deal.
05/25/2011
S15 • E6South ParkCity Sushi
Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.
06/01/2011
S15 • E7South ParkYou're Getting Old
Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
S15 • E8South ParkAss Burgers
Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
S15 • E9South ParkThe Last of the Meheecans
Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
S15 • E10South ParkBass to Mouth
The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011