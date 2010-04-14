South Park

HUMANCENTiPAD

Season 15 E 1 • 04/27/2011

Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.

S14 • E5
200

This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010
S14 • E6
201

In the exciting conclusion to this two-part blockbuster celebrating South Park's 200th episode, angry celebrities, violent ginger kids, and Mecha Streisand face off against the Super Best Friends and the South Park faithful. It's a destructive battle on the largest scale, but all everyone wants to know is, "Who is Eric Cartman's father?"
04/21/2010
S14 • E7
Crippled Summer

Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
S14 • E8
Poor and Stupid

Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
S14 • E9
It's A Jersey Thing

Kyle discovers his inner Jersey.
10/13/2010
S14 • E10
Insheeption

As a last resort, Dr. Chinstrap calls in the fire department.
10/20/2010
S14 • E11
Coon 2: Hindsight

Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
S14 • E12
Mysterion Rises

Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
S14 • E13
Coon vs. Coon & Friends

Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
S14 • E14
Crème Fraiche

Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
S15 • E1
HUMANCENTiPAD

Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
S15 • E2
Funnybot

Jimmy hosts the Special Ed Department's First Annual Comedy Awards.
05/04/2011
S15 • E3
Royal Pudding

In this time of ultimate Canadian peril, Ike opens his Box of Faith.
05/11/2011
S15 • E4
T.M.I.

The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
S15 • E5
Crack Baby Athletic Association

The CBAA discovers the details of their videogame deal.
05/25/2011
S15 • E6
City Sushi

Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.
06/01/2011
S15 • E7
You're Getting Old

Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
S15 • E8
Ass Burgers

Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
S15 • E9
The Last of the Meheecans

Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
S15 • E10
Bass to Mouth

The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011
S15 • E11
Broadway Bro Down

After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.
10/26/2011