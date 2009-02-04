South Park

Pee

Season 13 E 14 • 11/18/2009

The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.

S13 • E4

Eat, Pray, Queef

Someone plays an April Fool's joke on the boys and it doesn't go over well.
04/02/2009
S13 • E5

Fishsticks

Cartman and Jimmy come up with the funniest joke of all time.
04/09/2009
S13 • E6

Pinewood Derby

Randy has a plan that will assure Stan a first place trophy in this year's Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
S13 • E7

Fatbeard

Cartman's dream of living the life of a pirate will come true if he can just get to Somalia.
04/22/2009
S13 • E8

Dead Celebrities

Ike is being tormented by paranormal forces. Kyle brings in professional ghost hunters to help save his little brother.
10/07/2009
S13 • E9

Butters' Bottom Bitch

Butters is determined to get his first kiss so his friends won't make fun of him anymore.
10/14/2009
S13 • E10

W.T.F.

After attending their first WWE match, all the boys want to be professional wrestlers.
10/21/2009
22:00

S13 • E11

Whale Whores

Stan takes action to stop the Japanese from killing the world's whales and dolphins.
10/28/2009
22:00

S13 • E12

The F Word

The boys fight back against the loud and obnoxious Motorcycle Riders that are disrupting everyone in South Park.
11/04/2009
S13 • E13

Dances with Smurfs

Cartman is chosen to do the morning announcements at South Park Elementary.
11/11/2009
22:01

S13 • E14

Pee

The boys' fun-filled day at the water park is about to turn deadly.
11/18/2009
22:00

S14 • E1

Sexual Healing

The latest in scientific testing reveals that some of the boys at South Park Elementary have a sex addiction problem.
03/17/2010
S14 • E2

The Tale of Scrotie McBoogerballs

The boys are given a controversial book to read in school and it inspires them to write one of their own.
03/24/2010
S14 • E3

Medicinal Fried Chicken

Cartman's favorite restaurant has been shut down and replaced by a store that sells medicinal marijuana. Randy is desperate to get a prescription card to buy pot and Cartman will do anything to get his beloved fried chicken back.
03/31/2010
S14 • E4

You Have 0 Friends

When Kyle begs Stan to "friend" him, Stan gets sucked into Facebook.
04/07/2010
S14 • E5

200

This show marked South Park's 200th episode. Led by Tom Cruise, two hundred celebrities, previously ridiculed by the town of South Park, file a class action lawsuit. They demand immunity from ever being made fun of again. When Stan begs them to accept his apology, they offer impossible terms and the boys ask the Super Best Friends for help.
04/14/2010
S14 • E6

201

In the exciting conclusion to this two-part blockbuster celebrating South Park's 200th episode, angry celebrities, violent ginger kids, and Mecha Streisand face off against the Super Best Friends and the South Park faithful. It's a destructive battle on the largest scale, but all everyone wants to know is, "Who is Eric Cartman's father?"
04/21/2010
S14 • E7

Crippled Summer

Jimmy and Timmy are off to summer camp with all their handicapable friends.
04/28/2010
S14 • E8

Poor and Stupid

Cartman dreams of being a NASCAR driver and he's willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.
10/06/2010
S14 • E9

It's A Jersey Thing

New Jersey is taking over the nation one state at a time. Randy and the boys take a stand as the Jerseyites approach South Park.
10/13/2010
S14 • E10

Insheeption

When Stan is sent to the school counselor because he's holding on to an obscene number of useless possessions, he realizes that Mr. Mackey has a hoarding disorder too.
10/20/2010