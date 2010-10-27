South Park

Season 15 E 7 • 06/08/2011

Season 15 E 7 • 06/08/2011

Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.

S14 • E11
South Park
Coon 2: Hindsight

Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
S14 • E12
South Park
Mysterion Rises

Mysterion's true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, the Coon, scorned by his fellow Super Heroes, is out for revenge.
11/03/2010
S14 • E13
South Park
Coon vs. Coon & Friends

Coon and Friends find themselves at the mercy of Cartman who now has the dark lord, Cthulhu, doing his bidding. Kenny wrestles with the curse of his super power through his alter ego, Mysterion.
11/10/2010
S14 • E14
South Park
Crème Fraiche

Randy's obsession with the Food Network forces Sharon to explore a new interest of her own.
11/17/2010
S15 • E1
South Park
HUMANCENTiPAD

Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
S15 • E2
South Park
Funnybot

Jimmy hosts the Special Ed Department's First Annual Comedy Awards.
05/04/2011
S15 • E3
South Park
Royal Pudding

The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
05/11/2011
S15 • E4
South Park
T.M.I.

The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
S15 • E5
South Park
Crack Baby Athletic Association

Kyle gets in on the ground floor of Cartman's latest business venture, The Crack Baby Athletic Association.
05/25/2011
S15 • E6
South Park
City Sushi

Butters is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.
06/01/2011
S15 • E7
South Park
You're Getting Old

Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
S15 • E8
South Park
Ass Burgers

Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
S15 • E9
South Park
The Last of the Meheecans

Mantequilla finally proves he truly is a great leader.
10/12/2011
S15 • E10
South Park
Bass to Mouth

The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011
S15 • E11
South Park
Broadway Bro Down

After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.
10/26/2011
S15 • E12
South Park
1%

The 99% is ganging up on Eric Cartman.
11/02/2011
S15 • E13
South Park
A History Channel Thanksgiving

The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
S15 • E14
South Park
The Poor Kid

The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011
S16 • E1
South Park
Reverse Cowgirl

Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
S16 • E2
South Park
Cash For Gold

Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
S16 • E3
South Park
Faith Hilling

The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012