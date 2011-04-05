South Park

Watching
S15 • E2South ParkFunnybot
Jimmy hosts the Special Ed Department's First Annual Comedy Awards.
05/04/2011
S15 • E3South ParkRoyal Pudding
The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
05/11/2011
S15 • E4South ParkT.M.I.
The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
S15 • E5South ParkCrack Baby Athletic Association
Kyle gets in on the ground floor of Cartman's latest business venture, The Crack Baby Athletic Association.
05/25/2011
S15 • E6South ParkCity Sushi
Butters is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.
06/01/2011
S15 • E7South ParkYou're Getting Old
Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
S15 • E8South ParkAss Burgers
Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
S15 • E9South ParkThe Last of the Meheecans
Mantequilla finally proves he truly is a great leader.
10/12/2011
S15 • E10South ParkBass to Mouth
The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011
S15 • E11South ParkBroadway Bro Down
After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.
10/26/2011
S15 • E13South ParkA History Channel Thanksgiving
The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
S15 • E14South ParkThe Poor Kid
The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011
S16 • E1South ParkReverse Cowgirl
Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
S16 • E2South ParkCash For Gold
Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
S16 • E3South ParkFaith Hilling
The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012
S16 • E4South ParkJewpacabra
The town's big Easter Egg Hunt is in jeopardy when Cartman produces video evidence of a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.
04/04/2012
S16 • E5South ParkButterballs
Butters is the victim of an unlikely bully.
04/11/2012
S16 • E6South ParkI Should Have Never Gone Ziplining
The boys' ziplining adventure becomes a terrifying test of survival.
04/18/2012
S16 • E7South ParkCartman Finds Love
The time has finally come for Cartman to let a special someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012