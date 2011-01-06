South Park

Cash For Gold

Season 16 E 2 • 03/21/2012

Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E6
South Park
City Sushi

Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.
06/01/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E7
South Park
You're Getting Old

Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E8
South Park
Ass Burgers

Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E9
South Park
The Last of the Meheecans

Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E10
South Park
Bass to Mouth

The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E11
South Park
Broadway Bro Down

After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.
10/26/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E12
South Park
1%

The 99% is ganging up on Eric Cartman.
11/02/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E13
South Park
A History Channel Thanksgiving

The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S15 • E14
South Park
The Poor Kid

The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E1
South Park
Reverse Cowgirl

Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
Full Ep
22:01

S16 • E2
South Park
Cash For Gold

Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E3
South Park
Faith Hilling

The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E4
South Park
Jewpacabra

The town's big Easter Egg Hunt is in jeopardy when Cartman produces video evidence of a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.
04/04/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E5
South Park
Butterballs

Butters is the victim of an unlikely bully.
04/11/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E6
South Park
I Should Have Never Gone Ziplining

The boys' ziplining adventure becomes a terrifying test of survival.
04/18/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E7
South Park
Cartman Finds Love

The time has finally come for Cartman to let a special someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E8
South Park
Sarcastaball

South Park Elementary takes steps to address football's concussion crisis.
09/26/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E9
South Park
Raising The Bar

Cartman finally admits he's fat and immediately gets a mobility scooter.
10/03/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E10
South Park
Insecurity

Cartman signs up for a home security system.
10/10/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E11
South Park
Going Native

It is time for Butters to begin a journey where he will follow in the path of his Hawaiian ancestors.
10/17/2012
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S16 • E12
South Park
A Nightmare On FaceTime

Randy's big plans for Halloween night keep Stan from trick or treating with his friends.
10/24/2012