South Park

Broadway Bro Down

Season 15 E 11 • 10/26/2011

After Randy takes Sharon to see a hit musical, he becomes Broadway's biggest fan.

S15 • E1
HUMANCENTiPAD

Kyle is intimately involved in the development of a revolutionary new product called HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
S15 • E2
Funnybot

Jimmy hosts the Special Ed Department's First Annual Comedy Awards.
05/04/2011
S15 • E3
Royal Pudding

The Prince of Canada is about to take a Princess and Ike is obsessed with the Royal Wedding.
05/11/2011
S15 • E4
T.M.I.

The T.M.I. scale is finally adjusted and the Pissed off and Angry Party celebrates.
05/18/2011
S15 • E5
Crack Baby Athletic Association

The CBAA discovers the details of their videogame deal.
05/25/2011
S15 • E6
City Sushi

Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.
06/01/2011
S15 • E7
You're Getting Old

Just after Stan's 10th birthday, his worldview starts to change and so do his friendships.
06/08/2011
S15 • E8
Ass Burgers

Cartman finds a unique way to cope with Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
S15 • E9
The Last of the Meheecans

Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
S15 • E10
Bass to Mouth

The kids' most scandalous secrets are being leaked on an outrageous new gossip website.
10/19/2011
S15 • E12
1%

The 99% is ganging up on Eric Cartman.
11/02/2011
S15 • E13
A History Channel Thanksgiving

The boys are getting close to discovering the truth about the first Thanksgiving.
11/09/2011
S15 • E14
The Poor Kid

The town watches as the police bust the McKormicks.
11/16/2011
S16 • E1
Reverse Cowgirl

Cartman and the townspeople feel the effects of TSA delays.
03/14/2012
S16 • E2
Cash For Gold

Cartman launches his own gem shopping channel.
03/21/2012
S16 • E3
Faith Hilling

The kids are in danger when new trends start to evolve and shift at a rapid pace.
03/28/2012
S16 • E4
Jewpacabra

The town's big Easter Egg Hunt is in jeopardy when Cartman produces video evidence of a mysterious creature lurking in the woods.
04/04/2012
S16 • E5
Butterballs

Butters is the victim of an unlikely bully.
04/11/2012
S16 • E6
I Should Have Never Gone Ziplining

The boys' ziplining adventure becomes a terrifying test of survival.
04/18/2012
S16 • E7
Cartman Finds Love

The time has finally come for Cartman to let a special someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012