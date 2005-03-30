S10 • E3 South Park Cartoon Wars Part I

Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.