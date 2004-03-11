South Park
The Losing Edge
Season 9 E 5 • 04/06/2005
The kids desperately want an end to the boring baseball season. The problem is, they keep winning.
S8 • E9South ParkSomething Wall-Mart This Way Comes
In order to save South Park, Stan and Kyle have to find a way to destroy the ever-expanding Wall-Mart superstore while keeping Cartman from stabbing them in the back.
11/03/2004
S8 • E10South ParkPreschool
Miss Claridge catches on fire again and Trent goes back to jail.
11/10/2004
S8 • E11South ParkQuest for Ratings
The boys of South Park produce their own morning news show on the school's closed-circuit television station and are immediately caught up in an intense competition for ratings.
11/17/2004
S8 • E12South ParkStupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset
Disturbed by the corruptive influence Paris Hilton has on all little girls in South Park, one of the town's favorite citizens challenges her to a "whore-off."
12/01/2004
S8 • E13South ParkCartman's Incredible Gift
After sustaining a severe head injury, Cartman appears to have the power to see into the future. South Park detectives are quick to enlist his help in cracking unsolved murder cases.
12/08/2004
S8 • E14South ParkWoodland Critter Christmas
Stan agrees to help a group of adorable woodland critters build a manger in anticipation of the birth of their Lord and Savior, only to find out that they serve Satan.
12/15/2004
S9 • E1South ParkMr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina
As Mr. Garrison enjoys his new womanly attributes after his sex change, the rest of the town gets in touch with their inner feelings too.
03/09/2005
S9 • E2South ParkDie Hippie, Die
When hippie drum circles start popping up in people's attics and backyards the citizens of South Park have no choice but to turn to Eric Cartman for help.
03/16/2005
S9 • E3South ParkWing
The boys set up a talent agency and pool all their resources and impress their first client only to have another agency steal him away.
03/23/2005
S9 • E4South ParkBest Friends Forever
Kenny is the only one of his friends to get the newest, coolest portable gaming device and Cartman can't deal with it. Will they remain best friends forever?
03/30/2005
22:00
S9 • E5South ParkThe Losing Edge
The kids desperately want an end to the boring baseball season. The problem is, they keep winning.
04/06/2005
S9 • E6South ParkThe Death of Eric Cartman
Cartman is sure he's dead and Butters is sure that Eric Cartman's ghost is haunting him. Together they attempt to make amends to all the people Cartman has wronged over the years.
04/13/2005
S9 • E7South ParkErection Day
Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
S9 • E8South ParkTwo Days Before the Day After Tomorrow
A Global Warming State of Emergency is declared in South Park as the world's largest beaver dam breaks and floods the adjacent town of Beaverton.
10/19/2005
S9 • E9South ParkMarjorine
Butters must fake his death, dress up as a girl and infiltrate a slumber party, in order to retrieve a future telling device Cartman is convinced the girls have.
10/26/2005
S9 • E10South ParkFollow That Egg
In an effort to thwart her ex-lovers plans to get married, Mrs. Garrison leads the charge against gay marriage.
11/02/2005
S9 • E11South ParkGinger Kids
After the sudden on-set of the disease Gingervitis, Cartman rallies all other ginger kids to rise up and assume their role as the master race.
11/09/2005
21:59
S9 • E12South ParkTrapped in the Closet
John Travolta joins Tom Cruise in the closet.
11/16/2005
S9 • E13South ParkFree Willzyx
The boys try to rescue their new friend Willzyx, a talking space whale, from the Denver Sea Park and with the help of MASA (Mexican Aeronautica y Spacia Administracion) get him home to the moon for $200.
11/30/2005
S9 • E14South ParkBloody Mary
Stan is embarrassed when his dad gets pulled over for drunk driving. Randy believes that only one thing can save him from his "disease," a bleeding statue of the Virgin Mary in the next town.
12/07/2005