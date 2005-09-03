South Park

S9 • E1
South Park
Mr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina

Mrs. Garrison -- formerly Mr. -- can now pee sitting down!
03/09/2005
22:00

S9 • E2
South Park
Die Hippie, Die

When hippie drum circles start popping up in people's attics and backyards the citizens of South Park have no choice but to turn to Eric Cartman for help.
03/16/2005
S9 • E3
South Park
Wing

The boys start their own talent agency.
03/23/2005
S9 • E4
South Park
Best Friends Forever

Kenny is the only one of his friends to get the newest, coolest portable gaming device and Cartman can't deal with it. Will they remain best friends forever?
03/30/2005
22:00

S9 • E5
South Park
The Losing Edge

The kids desperately want an end to the boring baseball season. The problem is, they keep winning.
04/06/2005
S9 • E6
South Park
The Death of Eric Cartman

Butters' dad tells him ghosts aren't real.
04/13/2005
S9 • E7
South Park
Erection Day

Barbrady tells Jimmy about Colfax Point.
04/20/2005
S9 • E8
South Park
Two Days Before The Day After Tomorrow

Stan calls his dad for help.
10/19/2005
S9 • E9
South Park
Marjorine

The boys have the time device and prepare to discover its mystery.
10/26/2005
S9 • E10
South Park
Follow That Egg

In an effort to thwart her ex-lovers plans to get married, Mrs. Garrison leads the charge against gay marriage.
11/02/2005
22:00

S9 • E11
South Park
Ginger Kids

After the sudden on-set of the disease Gingervitis, Cartman rallies all other ginger kids to rise up and assume their role as the master race.
11/09/2005
21:59

S9 • E12
South Park
Trapped in the Closet

The head Scientologist asks Stan to lead the Scientologists.
11/16/2005
22:00

S9 • E13
South Park
Free Willzyx

The boys try to rescue their new friend Willzyx, a talking space whale, from the Denver Sea Park and with the help of MASA (Mexican Aeronautica y Spacia Administracion) get him home to the moon for $200.
11/30/2005
21:28

S9 • E14
South Park
Bloody Mary

Stan is embarrassed when his dad gets pulled over for drunk driving. Randy believes that only one thing can save him from his "disease," a bleeding statue of the Virgin Mary in the next town.
12/07/2005
S10 • E1
South Park
The Return of Chef

The Super Adventure Club's secrets are revealed.
03/22/2006
S10 • E2
South Park
Smug Alert!

Cartman gets to Kyle's house as the storm worsens.
03/29/2006
S10 • E3
South Park
Cartoon Wars Part I

Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006
S10 • E4
South Park
Cartoon Wars Part II

After leaving Kyle injured on the side of the road, Cartman races to the headquarters of "Family Guy" determined to put an end to the show once and for all.
04/12/2006
S10 • E5
South Park
A Million Little Fibers

Towelie gets over his drug addiction and writes his memoirs. With Oprah's support, his book becomes a best seller and his story inspires millions to turn their lives around.
04/19/2006
S10 • E6
South Park
Manbearpig

Cartman begins to swallow the treasure.
04/26/2006
S10 • E7
South Park
Tsst

When Cartman's mom realizes she can't control her son anymore, she gets help from an expert. The "Dog Whisperer" may have what it takes but Eric Cartman's not going down without a fight.
05/03/2006