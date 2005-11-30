This episode is currently unavailable

Due to current rights and restrictions, this video is not available at SouthPark.cc.com. Watch all Seasons, Streaming Events, Behind-the-Scenes content and more on Paramount+

South Park

Mystery of the Urinal Deuce

Season 10 E 9 • 10/11/2006

The Hardly Boys are brought in to find the culprit.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E13
South Park
Free Willzyx

A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
11/30/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E14
South Park
Bloody Mary

Mr. Marsh begins drinking again.
12/07/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E1
South Park
The Return of Chef

The Super Adventure Club's secrets are revealed.
03/22/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E2
South Park
Smug Alert!

Cartman gets to Kyle's house as the storm worsens.
03/29/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E3
South Park
Cartoon Wars Part I

Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E4
South Park
Cartoon Wars Part II

After leaving Kyle injured on the side of the road, Cartman races to the headquarters of "Family Guy" determined to put an end to the show once and for all.
04/12/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E5
South Park
A Million Little Fibers

Towelie gets over his drug addiction and writes his memoirs. With Oprah's support, his book becomes a best seller and his story inspires millions to turn their lives around.
04/19/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E6
South Park
Manbearpig

Cartman begins to swallow the treasure.
04/26/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E7
South Park
Tsst

When Cartman's mom realizes she can't control her son anymore, she gets help from an expert. The "Dog Whisperer" may have what it takes but Eric Cartman's not going down without a fight.
05/03/2006
Full Ep
21:59

S10 • E8
South Park
Make Love, Not Warcraft

The boys fail to defeat the World of Warcraft killer.
10/04/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E9
South Park
Mystery of the Urinal Deuce

The Hardly Boys are brought in to find the culprit.
10/11/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E10
South Park
Miss Teacher Bangs a Boy

In his new role as School Hallway Monitor at South Park Elementary, Cartman must team up with Kyle when they discover a teacher having sex with a student.
10/18/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E11
South Park
Hell on Earth 2006

Satan is throwing the biggest Halloween costume party ever. Just like a girl getting ready for her sweet sixteen, every detail must be perfect for the prince of darkness. The antics of the most notorious serial killers of all time threaten his fun.
10/25/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E12
South Park
Go God Go

Cartman learns that the entire world is atheist in the future.
11/01/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E13
South Park
Go God Go XII

Cartman travels back to the past, but goes an extra two months too far.
11/08/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S10 • E14
South Park
Stanley's Cup

Stan Marsh has hit rock bottom. He's got no job, no bicycle and his only way out of a bad situation is to coach the local pee wee hockey team.
11/15/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E1
South Park
With Apologies to Jesse Jackson

Dr. Nelson unsuccessfully attempts to reason with Cartman. test
03/07/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E2
South Park
Cartman Sucks

When his "ultimate plan" to embarrass Butters backfires, Cartman struggles to keep his classmates from seeing a compromising photograph. Meanwhile, Butters is sent to a special camp where they "Pray the Gay Away."
03/14/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E3
South Park
Lice Capades

The Vice President double crosses Travis.
03/21/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E4
South Park
The Snuke

A snuke is found in Hillary's snatch.
03/28/2007
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S11 • E5
South Park
Fantastic Easter Special

Stan and Kyle escape Professor Teabag's house just before a detonation of Peeps.
04/04/2007