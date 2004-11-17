Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S8 • E11South ParkQuest For Ratings
The boys can't think of a good show idea on their own.
11/17/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S8 • E12South ParkStupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset
Disturbed by the corruptive influence Paris Hilton has on all little girls in South Park, one of the town's favorite citizens challenges her to a "whore-off."
12/01/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S8 • E13South ParkCartman's Incredible Gift
After sustaining a severe head injury, Cartman appears to have the power to see into the future. South Park detectives are quick to enlist his help in cracking unsolved murder cases.
12/08/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S8 • E14South ParkWoodland Critter Christmas
Stan agrees to help a group of adorable woodland critters build a manger in anticipation of the birth of their Lord and Savior, only to find out that they serve Satan.
12/15/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E1South ParkMr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina
Mrs. Garrison -- formerly Mr. -- can now pee sitting down!
03/09/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E2South ParkDie Hippie, Die
Stan feels the mall is evil.
03/16/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E3South ParkWing
The boys start their own talent agency.
03/23/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E4South ParkBest Friends Forever
Cartman wants Kenny dead so he can inherit his Sony PSP.
03/30/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E5South ParkThe Losing Edge
The kids desperately want an end to the boring baseball season. The problem is, they keep winning.
04/06/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E6South ParkThe Death of Eric Cartman
Butters' dad tells him ghosts aren't real.
04/13/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E8South ParkTwo Days Before The Day After Tomorrow
Stan calls his dad for help.
10/19/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E9South ParkMarjorine
The boys can't figure out why Butters is taking so long to get the device.
10/26/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E10South ParkFollow That Egg
Stan and Kyle help gays get married.
11/02/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E11South ParkGinger Kids
Cartman gives a class presentation on Gingervitus.
11/09/2005
Full Ep
21:59
S9 • E12South ParkTrapped in the Closet
R. Kelly joins Tom Cruise and John Travolta in the closet.
11/16/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E13South ParkFree Willzyx
A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
11/30/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E14South ParkBloody Mary
Mr. Marsh begins drinking again.
12/07/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E1South ParkThe Return of Chef
Chef returns to South Park after spending time away with a group called, "The Super Adventure Club," but when his strange behavior starts getting him in trouble, the boys risk everything to save him.
03/22/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E2South ParkSmug Alert!
While smug spreads over South Park, the Broflovski's throw a dinner party.
03/29/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E3South ParkCartoon Wars Part I
Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006