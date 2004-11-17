South Park

Erection Day

Season 9 E 7 • 04/20/2005

Barbrady tells Jimmy about Colfax Point.

S8 • E11
Quest For Ratings

The boys can't think of a good show idea on their own.
11/17/2004
S8 • E12
Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset

Disturbed by the corruptive influence Paris Hilton has on all little girls in South Park, one of the town's favorite citizens challenges her to a "whore-off."
12/01/2004
S8 • E13
Cartman's Incredible Gift

After sustaining a severe head injury, Cartman appears to have the power to see into the future. South Park detectives are quick to enlist his help in cracking unsolved murder cases.
12/08/2004
S8 • E14
Woodland Critter Christmas

Stan agrees to help a group of adorable woodland critters build a manger in anticipation of the birth of their Lord and Savior, only to find out that they serve Satan.
12/15/2004
S9 • E1
Mr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina

Mrs. Garrison -- formerly Mr. -- can now pee sitting down!
03/09/2005
S9 • E2
Die Hippie, Die

Stan feels the mall is evil.
03/16/2005
S9 • E3
Wing

The boys start their own talent agency.
03/23/2005
S9 • E4
Best Friends Forever

Cartman wants Kenny dead so he can inherit his Sony PSP.
03/30/2005
S9 • E5
The Losing Edge

The kids desperately want an end to the boring baseball season. The problem is, they keep winning.
04/06/2005
S9 • E6
The Death of Eric Cartman

Butters' dad tells him ghosts aren't real.
04/13/2005
S9 • E8
Two Days Before The Day After Tomorrow

Stan calls his dad for help.
10/19/2005
S9 • E9
Marjorine

The boys can't figure out why Butters is taking so long to get the device.
10/26/2005
S9 • E10
Follow That Egg

Stan and Kyle help gays get married.
11/02/2005
S9 • E11
Ginger Kids

Cartman gives a class presentation on Gingervitus.
11/09/2005
S9 • E12
Trapped in the Closet

R. Kelly joins Tom Cruise and John Travolta in the closet.
11/16/2005
S9 • E13
Free Willzyx

A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
11/30/2005
S9 • E14
Bloody Mary

Mr. Marsh begins drinking again.
12/07/2005
S10 • E1
The Return of Chef

Chef returns to South Park after spending time away with a group called, "The Super Adventure Club," but when his strange behavior starts getting him in trouble, the boys risk everything to save him.
03/22/2006
S10 • E2
Smug Alert!

While smug spreads over South Park, the Broflovski's throw a dinner party.
03/29/2006
S10 • E3
Cartoon Wars Part I

Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006