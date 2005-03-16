South Park
Trapped in the Closet
Season 9 E 12 • 11/16/2005
John Travolta joins Tom Cruise in the closet.
More
Watching
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E2South ParkDie Hippie, Die
When hippie drum circles start popping up in people's attics and backyards the citizens of South Park have no choice but to turn to Eric Cartman for help.
03/16/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E3South ParkWing
The boys set up a talent agency and pool all their resources and impress their first client only to have another agency steal him away.
03/23/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E4South ParkBest Friends Forever
Kenny is the only one of his friends to get the newest, coolest portable gaming device and Cartman can't deal with it. Will they remain best friends forever?
03/30/2005
Full Ep
22:00
S9 • E5South ParkThe Losing Edge
The kids desperately want an end to the boring baseball season. The problem is, they keep winning.
04/06/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E6South ParkThe Death of Eric Cartman
Cartman is sure he's dead and Butters is sure that Eric Cartman's ghost is haunting him. Together they attempt to make amends to all the people Cartman has wronged over the years.
04/13/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E7South ParkErection Day
Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E8South ParkTwo Days Before the Day After Tomorrow
A Global Warming State of Emergency is declared in South Park as the world's largest beaver dam breaks and floods the adjacent town of Beaverton.
10/19/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E9South ParkMarjorine
Butters must fake his death, dress up as a girl and infiltrate a slumber party, in order to retrieve a future telling device Cartman is convinced the girls have.
10/26/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E10South ParkFollow That Egg
In an effort to thwart her ex-lovers plans to get married, Mrs. Garrison leads the charge against gay marriage.
11/02/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E11South ParkGinger Kids
After the sudden on-set of the disease Gingervitis, Cartman rallies all other ginger kids to rise up and assume their role as the master race.
11/09/2005
Full Ep
21:59
S9 • E12South ParkTrapped in the Closet
John Travolta joins Tom Cruise in the closet.
11/16/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E13South ParkFree Willzyx
The boys try to rescue their new friend Willzyx, a talking space whale, from the Denver Sea Park and with the help of MASA (Mexican Aeronautica y Spacia Administracion) get him home to the moon for $200.
11/30/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S9 • E14South ParkBloody Mary
Stan is embarrassed when his dad gets pulled over for drunk driving. Randy believes that only one thing can save him from his "disease," a bleeding statue of the Virgin Mary in the next town.
12/07/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E1South ParkThe Return of Chef
Chef returns to South Park after spending time away with a group called, "The Super Adventure Club," but when his strange behavior starts getting him in trouble, the boys risk everything to save him.
03/22/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E2South ParkSmug Alert!
Kyle and his family are moving to San Francisco. The only way Stan can get his best friend back is to convince everyone to start driving hybrid cars.
03/29/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E3South ParkCartoon Wars Part I
Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E4South ParkCartoon Wars Part II
After leaving Kyle injured on the side of the road, Cartman races to the headquarters of "Family Guy" determined to put an end to the show once and for all.
04/12/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E5South ParkA Million Little Fibers
Towelie gets over his drug addiction and writes his memoirs. With Oprah's support, his book becomes a best seller and his story inspires millions to turn their lives around.
04/19/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E6South ParkManbearpig
Al Gore warns the school about the threat of Manbearpig.
04/26/2006
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S10 • E7South ParkTsst
When Cartman's mom realizes she can't control her son anymore, she gets help from an expert. The "Dog Whisperer" may have what it takes but Eric Cartman's not going down without a fight.
05/03/2006