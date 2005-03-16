South Park

Trapped in the Closet

Season 9 E 12 • 11/16/2005

John Travolta joins Tom Cruise in the closet.

S9 • E2
South Park
Die Hippie, Die

When hippie drum circles start popping up in people's attics and backyards the citizens of South Park have no choice but to turn to Eric Cartman for help.
03/16/2005
S9 • E3
South Park
Wing

The boys set up a talent agency and pool all their resources and impress their first client only to have another agency steal him away.
03/23/2005
S9 • E4
South Park
Best Friends Forever

Kenny is the only one of his friends to get the newest, coolest portable gaming device and Cartman can't deal with it. Will they remain best friends forever?
03/30/2005
22:00

S9 • E5
South Park
The Losing Edge

The kids desperately want an end to the boring baseball season. The problem is, they keep winning.
04/06/2005
S9 • E6
South Park
The Death of Eric Cartman

Cartman is sure he's dead and Butters is sure that Eric Cartman's ghost is haunting him. Together they attempt to make amends to all the people Cartman has wronged over the years.
04/13/2005
S9 • E7
South Park
Erection Day

Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
S9 • E8
South Park
Two Days Before the Day After Tomorrow

A Global Warming State of Emergency is declared in South Park as the world's largest beaver dam breaks and floods the adjacent town of Beaverton.
10/19/2005
S9 • E9
South Park
Marjorine

Butters must fake his death, dress up as a girl and infiltrate a slumber party, in order to retrieve a future telling device Cartman is convinced the girls have.
10/26/2005
S9 • E10
South Park
Follow That Egg

In an effort to thwart her ex-lovers plans to get married, Mrs. Garrison leads the charge against gay marriage.
11/02/2005
S9 • E11
South Park
Ginger Kids

After the sudden on-set of the disease Gingervitis, Cartman rallies all other ginger kids to rise up and assume their role as the master race.
11/09/2005
21:59

S9 • E13
South Park
Free Willzyx

The boys try to rescue their new friend Willzyx, a talking space whale, from the Denver Sea Park and with the help of MASA (Mexican Aeronautica y Spacia Administracion) get him home to the moon for $200.
11/30/2005
S9 • E14
South Park
Bloody Mary

Stan is embarrassed when his dad gets pulled over for drunk driving. Randy believes that only one thing can save him from his "disease," a bleeding statue of the Virgin Mary in the next town.
12/07/2005
S10 • E1
South Park
The Return of Chef

Chef returns to South Park after spending time away with a group called, "The Super Adventure Club," but when his strange behavior starts getting him in trouble, the boys risk everything to save him.
03/22/2006
S10 • E2
South Park
Smug Alert!

Kyle and his family are moving to San Francisco. The only way Stan can get his best friend back is to convince everyone to start driving hybrid cars.
03/29/2006
S10 • E3
South Park
Cartoon Wars Part I

Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006
S10 • E4
South Park
Cartoon Wars Part II

After leaving Kyle injured on the side of the road, Cartman races to the headquarters of "Family Guy" determined to put an end to the show once and for all.
04/12/2006
S10 • E5
South Park
A Million Little Fibers

Towelie gets over his drug addiction and writes his memoirs. With Oprah's support, his book becomes a best seller and his story inspires millions to turn their lives around.
04/19/2006
S10 • E6
South Park
Manbearpig

Al Gore warns the school about the threat of Manbearpig.
04/26/2006
S10 • E7
South Park
Tsst

When Cartman's mom realizes she can't control her son anymore, she gets help from an expert. The "Dog Whisperer" may have what it takes but Eric Cartman's not going down without a fight.
05/03/2006
21:59

S10 • E8
South Park
Make Love, Not Warcraft

The boys dedicate their lives to defeating a mad gamer and saving the World of Warcraft.
10/04/2006