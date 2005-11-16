South Park
Make Love, Not Warcraft
Season 10 E 8 • 10/04/2006
The boys dedicate their lives to defeating a mad gamer and saving the World of Warcraft.
21:59
S9 • E12South ParkTrapped in the Closet
John Travolta joins Tom Cruise in the closet.
11/16/2005
S9 • E13South ParkFree Willzyx
The boys try to rescue their new friend Willzyx, a talking space whale, from the Denver Sea Park and with the help of MASA (Mexican Aeronautica y Spacia Administracion) get him home to the moon for $200.
11/30/2005
S9 • E14South ParkBloody Mary
Stan is embarrassed when his dad gets pulled over for drunk driving. Randy believes that only one thing can save him from his "disease," a bleeding statue of the Virgin Mary in the next town.
12/07/2005
S10 • E1South ParkThe Return of Chef
Chef returns to South Park after spending time away with a group called, "The Super Adventure Club," but when his strange behavior starts getting him in trouble, the boys risk everything to save him.
03/22/2006
S10 • E2South ParkSmug Alert!
Kyle and his family are moving to San Francisco. The only way Stan can get his best friend back is to convince everyone to start driving hybrid cars.
03/29/2006
S10 • E3South ParkCartoon Wars Part I
Cartman and Kyle are at war over the popular cartoon, "Family Guy." When the creators of the show announce that they will show the image of a religious symbol, the network threatens to ban the episode. Cartman sees this as his chance to get "Family Guy" off the air for good. The two boys embark upon a mad chase across the country and the fate of "Family Guy" lies with whichever boy reaches Hollywood first.
04/05/2006
S10 • E4South ParkCartoon Wars Part II
After leaving Kyle injured on the side of the road, Cartman races to the headquarters of "Family Guy" determined to put an end to the show once and for all.
04/12/2006
S10 • E5South ParkA Million Little Fibers
Towelie gets over his drug addiction and writes his memoirs. With Oprah's support, his book becomes a best seller and his story inspires millions to turn their lives around.
04/19/2006
S10 • E6South ParkManbearpig
Al Gore warns the school about the threat of Manbearpig.
04/26/2006
S10 • E7South ParkTsst
When Cartman's mom realizes she can't control her son anymore, she gets help from an expert. The "Dog Whisperer" may have what it takes but Eric Cartman's not going down without a fight.
05/03/2006
21:59
S10 • E9South ParkMystery of the Urinal Deuce
The world's biggest conspiracy of all time is finally uncovered when Eric Cartman exposes the true culprit behind the September 11th attacks.
10/11/2006
S10 • E10South ParkMiss Teacher Bangs a Boy
In his new role as School Hallway Monitor at South Park Elementary, Cartman must team up with Kyle when they discover a teacher having sex with a student.
10/18/2006
S10 • E11South ParkHell on Earth 2006
Satan is throwing the biggest Halloween costume party ever. Just like a girl getting ready for her sweet sixteen, every detail must be perfect for the prince of darkness. The antics of the most notorious serial killers of all time threaten his fun.
10/25/2006
S10 • E12South ParkGo God Go
South Park Elementary faces strong opposition to the topic of evolution. Cartman's too busy to notice as he plans to propel himself into the future on the precise release date of the newest, hottest game console.
11/01/2006
S10 • E13South ParkGo God Go XII
Eric Cartman has frozen himself in an attempt to make his three-week wait for a Nintendo Wii pass quickly. A freak accident landed him over 500 years in the future and now, he's stuck in a Godless world on the brink of war with no Nintendo Wii.
11/08/2006
S10 • E14South ParkStanley's Cup
Stan Marsh has hit rock bottom. He's got no job, no bicycle and his only way out of a bad situation is to coach the local pee wee hockey team.
11/15/2006
S11 • E1South ParkWith Apologies to Jesse Jackson
After Randy Marsh experiences an unfortunate incident on national TV, the "N" bomb hits South Park. While Randy seeks forgiveness from Jesse Jackson, South Park Elementary invites a midget by the name of Dr. Nelson to talk about sensitivity.
03/07/2007
S11 • E2South ParkCartman Sucks
When his "ultimate plan" to embarrass Butters backfires, Cartman struggles to keep his classmates from seeing a compromising photograph. Meanwhile, Butters is sent to a special camp where they "Pray the Gay Away."
03/14/2007
S11 • E3South ParkLice Capades
An infestation of head lice plagues South Park Elementary. When Mr. Garrison refuses to name names, Cartman finds a way to detect who has lice in the hopes of making fun of his unfortunate classmate.
03/21/2007