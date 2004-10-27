South Park

Best Friends Forever

Season 9 E 4 • 03/30/2005

Kenny is the only one of his friends to get the newest, coolest portable gaming device and Cartman can't deal with it. Will they remain best friends forever?

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S8 • E8
South Park
Douche and Turd

A PETA protest against the use of a cow as South Park Elementary's mascot forces the student body to choose a new one.
10/27/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S8 • E9
South Park
Something Wall-Mart This Way Comes

In order to save South Park, Stan and Kyle have to find a way to destroy the ever-expanding Wall-Mart superstore while keeping Cartman from stabbing them in the back.
11/03/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S8 • E10
South Park
Preschool

Miss Claridge catches on fire again and Trent goes back to jail.
11/10/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S8 • E11
South Park
Quest For Ratings

The boys can't think of a good show idea on their own.
11/17/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S8 • E12
South Park
Stupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset

Disturbed by the corruptive influence Paris Hilton has on all little girls in South Park, one of the town's favorite citizens challenges her to a "whore-off."
12/01/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S8 • E13
South Park
Cartman's Incredible Gift

After sustaining a severe head injury, Cartman appears to have the power to see into the future. South Park detectives are quick to enlist his help in cracking unsolved murder cases.
12/08/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S8 • E14
South Park
Woodland Critter Christmas

Stan agrees to help a group of adorable woodland critters build a manger in anticipation of the birth of their Lord and Savior, only to find out that they serve Satan.
12/15/2004
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E1
South Park
Mr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina

Mrs. Garrison -- formerly Mr. -- can now pee sitting down!
03/09/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E2
South Park
Die Hippie, Die

Stan feels the mall is evil.
03/16/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E3
South Park
Wing

The boys start their own talent agency.
03/23/2005
Full Ep
22:00

S9 • E4
South Park
Best Friends Forever

Kenny is the only one of his friends to get the newest, coolest portable gaming device and Cartman can't deal with it. Will they remain best friends forever?
03/30/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E5
South Park
The Losing Edge

The boys decide to throw their next ball game.
04/06/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E6
South Park
The Death of Eric Cartman

Butters' dad tells him ghosts aren't real.
04/13/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E7
South Park
Erection Day

Barbrady tells Jimmy about Colfax Point.
04/20/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E8
South Park
Two Days Before The Day After Tomorrow

Stan calls his dad for help.
10/19/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E9
South Park
Marjorine

The boys have the time device and prepare to discover its mystery.
10/26/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E10
South Park
Follow That Egg

In an effort to thwart her ex-lovers plans to get married, Mrs. Garrison leads the charge against gay marriage.
11/02/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E11
South Park
Ginger Kids

Cartman gives a class presentation on Gingervitus.
11/09/2005
Full Ep
21:59

S9 • E12
South Park
Trapped in the Closet

The head Scientologist asks Stan to lead the Scientologists.
11/16/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E13
South Park
Free Willzyx

A local newscast interviews the Animal Liberation Front.
11/30/2005
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S9 • E14
South Park
Bloody Mary

Mr. Marsh begins drinking again.
12/07/2005