South Park

Succubus

Season 3 E 3 • 04/21/1999

Chef's parents arrive in South Park from Scotland fresh from an encounter with the Loch Ness Monster to attend Chef's wedding.

S2 • E11
South Park
Roger Ebert Should Lay Off the Fatty Foods

Is the new planetarium a harmless place to learn about the solar system, or the scene of a diabolical plot to control the minds of South Park's citizens?
09/02/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E12
South Park
Clubhouses

Stan and Kyle are psyched to have Wendy and Bebe visit their clubhouse for a game of Truth or Dare, but first they have to build one.
09/23/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E13
South Park
Cow Days

South Park's 14th Annual "Cow Days" rodeo and carnival is here and the boys are determined to win Terrance and Phillip dolls.
09/30/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E14
South Park
Chef Aid

After a huge loss in court, Chef is left penniless, but he has some very famous and talented friends in the music business who want to help their old mentor.
10/07/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E15
South Park
Spookyfish

When Sharon Marsh's Aunt Flo makes a monthly visit, she brings a mysterious pet fish for Stan.
10/28/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E16
South Park
Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!

Dinner with Cartman's family takes a bizarre twist when Uncle Howard shows up after breaking out of prison with the help of his cellmate, Charlie Manson.
12/09/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E17
South Park
Gnomes

Gnomes - Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are assigned to write a report with Tweek, the very nervous and highly caffeinated boy who insists gnomes are stealing his underpants.
12/16/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E18
South Park
Prehistoric Ice Man

The boys' discovery of a man encased in ice threatens Stan and Kyle's friendship.
01/20/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E1
South Park
Rainforest Shmainforest

The boys travel to the Costa Rica as a part of the "Getting Gay with Kids" choir tour.
04/07/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E2
South Park
Spontaneous Combustion

When the citizens of South Park start exploding randomly, the mayor enlists Stan's dad, the resident geologist, to find a solution to the problem.
04/14/1999
Full Ep
21:59

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E4
South Park
Jakovasaurs

The boys discover a prehistoric creature called a Jackovasaur while camping at Stark's Pond.
06/16/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E5
South Park
Tweek Vs. Craig

The boys instigate a fight between Tweek and Craig in shop class. Meanwhile, Mr. Adler, the shop teacher, is haunted by a recurring dream of his lost love.
06/23/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E6
South Park
Sexual Harassment Panda

After Sexual Harassment Panda "educates" the children, Cartman sues Stan for sexual harassment, and a flurry of other lawsuits follow.
07/07/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E7
South Park
Cat Orgy

While all the adults are gathering at Mr. Mackey's house to watch a meteor shower Shelley Marsh is left babysit Cartman.
07/14/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E8
South Park
Two Guys Naked in a Hot Tub

Stan's parents drag him along to Mr. Mackey's meteor shower party, where he is sent down into the basement to play with Pip, Butters and Dougie.
07/21/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E9
South Park
Jewbilee

Kyle invites Kenny to join him and Ike at Jewbilee, a camp for Jewish kids.
07/28/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E10
South Park
Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery

Korn comes to South Park for a Halloween concert and helps the boys solve a spooky pirate ghost mystery.
10/27/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E11
South Park
Chinpoko Mon

Stan's parents just don't understand Chinpoko Mon.
11/03/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E12
South Park
Hooked on Monkey Fonics

To help Cartman win the school spelling bee, Cartman's Mom gives him the Hooked on Monkey Fonics spelling system.
11/10/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E13
South Park
Starvin' Marvin In Space

Starvin' Marvin returns to South Park with an alien spaceship and enlists Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny's help to seek out a new home for his starving people.
11/17/1999