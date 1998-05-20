South Park

Cow Days

Season 2 E 13 • 09/30/1998

South Park's 14th Annual "Cow Days" rodeo and carnival is here and the boys are determined to win Terrance and Phillip dolls.

S2 • E3
South Park
Chickenlover

When Barbrady resigns, anarchy ensues and the boys pitch in to help.
05/20/1998
S2 • E4
South Park
Ike's Wee Wee

Mr. Mackey, the school counselor, is fired and turns to drugs and alcohol. Meanwhile, when the boys find out what it means to be circumcised they try to save Ike from his Bris.
05/27/1998
S2 • E5
South Park
Conjoined Fetus Lady

With Pip as their star player, the South Park dodgeball team is off to the championships.
06/03/1998
S2 • E6
South Park
The Mexican Staring Frog of Southern Sri Lanka

Jimbo and Ned's efforts to drive up the ratings for their new hunting show on the cable access channel threatens to edge out an old favorite, "Jesus and Pals."
06/10/1998
S2 • E7
South Park
City on the Edge of Forever

A freak accident leaves the South Park Elementary school bus teetering precariously on the edge of a cliff.
06/17/1998
S2 • E8
South Park
Summer Sucks

The entire town is gearing up for the annual 4th of July celebration when a ban on fireworks is imposed.
06/24/1998
S2 • E9
South Park
Chef's Chocolate Salty Balls

South Park's first film festival attracts crowds of pretentious, tofu-eating movie lovers to the quiet mountain town.
08/19/1998
S2 • E10
South Park
Chickenpox

The kids' parents only have their best interests at heart when they arrange for Stan, Kyle and Cartman to be exposed to the chickenpox virus.
08/26/1998
S2 • E11
South Park
Roger Ebert Should Lay Off the Fatty Foods

Is the new planetarium a harmless place to learn about the solar system, or the scene of a diabolical plot to control the minds of South Park's citizens?
09/02/1998
S2 • E12
South Park
Clubhouses

Stan and Kyle are psyched to have Wendy and Bebe visit their clubhouse for a game of Truth or Dare, but first they have to build one.
09/23/1998
S2 • E13
South Park
Cow Days

South Park's 14th Annual "Cow Days" rodeo and carnival is here and the boys are determined to win Terrance and Phillip dolls.
09/30/1998
S2 • E14
South Park
Chef Aid

After a huge loss in court, Chef is left penniless, but he has some very famous and talented friends in the music business who want to help their old mentor.
10/07/1998
S2 • E15
South Park
Spookyfish

When Sharon Marsh's Aunt Flo makes a monthly visit, she brings a mysterious pet fish for Stan.
10/28/1998
S2 • E16
South Park
Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!

Dinner with Cartman's family takes a bizarre twist when Uncle Howard shows up after breaking out of prison with the help of his cellmate, Charlie Manson.
12/09/1998
S2 • E17
South Park
Gnomes

Gnomes - Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are assigned to write a report with Tweek, the very nervous and highly caffeinated boy who insists gnomes are stealing his underpants.
12/16/1998
S2 • E18
South Park
Prehistoric Ice Man

The boys' discovery of a man encased in ice threatens Stan and Kyle's friendship.
01/20/1999
S3 • E1
South Park
Rainforest Shmainforest

The boys travel to the Costa Rica as a part of the "Getting Gay with Kids" choir tour.
04/07/1999
S3 • E2
South Park
Spontaneous Combustion

When the citizens of South Park start exploding randomly, the mayor enlists Stan's dad, the resident geologist, to find a solution to the problem.
04/14/1999
S3 • E3
South Park
Succubus

Chef's parents arrive in South Park from Scotland fresh from an encounter with the Loch Ness Monster to attend Chef's wedding.
04/21/1999
S3 • E4
South Park
Jakovasaurs

The boys discover a prehistoric creature called a Jackovasaur while camping at Stark's Pond.
06/16/1999
S3 • E5
South Park
Tweek Vs. Craig

The boys instigate a fight between Tweek and Craig in shop class. Meanwhile, Mr. Adler, the shop teacher, is haunted by a recurring dream of his lost love.
06/23/1999