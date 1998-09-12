South Park

Two Guys Naked in a Hot Tub

Season 3 E 8 • 07/21/1999

Stan's parents drag him along to Mr. Mackey's meteor shower party, where he is sent down into the basement to play with Pip, Butters and Dougie.

Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E16
South Park
Merry Christmas Charlie Manson!

Dinner with Cartman's family takes a bizarre twist when Uncle Howard shows up after breaking out of prison with the help of his cellmate, Charlie Manson.
12/09/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E17
South Park
Gnomes

Gnomes - Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are assigned to write a report with Tweek, the very nervous and highly caffeinated boy who insists gnomes are stealing his underpants.
12/16/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S2 • E18
South Park
Prehistoric Ice Man

The boys' discovery of a man encased in ice threatens Stan and Kyle's friendship.
01/20/1999
Full Ep
22:00

S3 • E1
South Park
Rainforest Shmainforest

The boys travel to the Costa Rica as a part of the "Getting Gay with Kids" choir tour.
04/07/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E2
South Park
Spontaneous Combustion

When the citizens of South Park start exploding randomly, the mayor enlists Stan's dad, the resident geologist, to find a solution to the problem.
04/14/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E3
South Park
Succubus

Chef's parents arrive in South Park from Scotland fresh from an encounter with the Loch Ness Monster to attend Chef's wedding.
04/21/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E4
South Park
Jakovasaurs

The boys discover a prehistoric creature called a Jackovasaur while camping at Stark's Pond.
06/16/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E5
South Park
Tweek Vs. Craig

The boys instigate a fight between Tweek and Craig in shop class. Meanwhile, Mr. Adler, the shop teacher, is haunted by a recurring dream of his lost love.
06/23/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E6
South Park
Sexual Harassment Panda

After Sexual Harassment Panda "educates" the children, Cartman sues Stan for sexual harassment, and a flurry of other lawsuits follow.
07/07/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E7
South Park
Cat Orgy

While all the adults are gathering at Mr. Mackey's house to watch a meteor shower Shelley Marsh is left babysit Cartman.
07/14/1999
Full Ep
21:59

S3 • E8
South Park
07/21/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E9
South Park
Jewbilee

Kyle invites Kenny to join him and Ike at Jewbilee, a camp for Jewish kids.
07/28/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E10
South Park
Korn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery

Korn comes to South Park for a Halloween concert and helps the boys solve a spooky pirate ghost mystery.
10/27/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E11
South Park
Chinpokomon

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are caught up in the latest fad from Japan: Chinpoko Mon!
11/03/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E12
South Park
Hooked on Monkey Fonics

To help Cartman win the school spelling bee, Cartman's Mom gives him the Hooked on Monkey Fonics spelling system.
11/10/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E13
South Park
Starvin' Marvin In Space

Starvin' Marvin returns to South Park with an alien spaceship and enlists Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny's help to seek out a new home for his starving people.
11/17/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E14
South Park
The Red Badge of Gayness

Cartman has visions of glory as he suits up for the Confederacy in the annual reenactment of a Civil War battle, and leads the drunken rebels to defeat the union.
11/24/1999
Full Ep
21:59

S3 • E15
South Park
Mr. Hankey's Christmas Classics

An extravaganza of holiday songs are performed in unique South Park style, hosted by Mr. Hankey.
12/01/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S3 • E16
South Park
Are You There God? It's Me, Jesus

People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
12/29/1999
Full Ep
22:00

S3 • E17
South Park
World Wide Recorder Concert

The children of South Park are invited to Arkansas for the "Four Million Child Blow 2000," the first worldwide recorder concert.
01/12/2000
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable

S4 • E1
South Park
Tooth Fairy's Tats 2000

When Cartman discovers the Tooth Fairy is paying a premium price for his lost teeth, he and the boys seize the opportunity to make some cash.
04/05/2000