South Park
Gnomes
Season 2 E 17 • 12/16/1998
Gnomes - Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are assigned to write a report with Tweek, the very nervous and highly caffeinated boy who insists gnomes are stealing his underpants.
S2 • E7South ParkCity on the Edge of Forever
A freak accident leaves the South Park Elementary school bus teetering precariously on the edge of a cliff.
06/17/1998
S2 • E8South ParkSummer Sucks
The entire town is gearing up for the annual 4th of July celebration when a ban on fireworks is imposed.
06/24/1998
S2 • E9South ParkChef's Chocolate Salty Balls
South Park's first film festival attracts crowds of pretentious, tofu-eating movie lovers to the quiet mountain town.
08/19/1998
S2 • E10South ParkChickenpox
The kids' parents only have their best interests at heart when they arrange for Stan, Kyle and Cartman to be exposed to the chickenpox virus.
08/26/1998
22:00
S2 • E11South ParkRoger Ebert Should Lay Off the Fatty Foods
Is the new planetarium a harmless place to learn about the solar system, or the scene of a diabolical plot to control the minds of South Park's citizens?
09/02/1998
S2 • E12South ParkClubhouses
Stan and Kyle are psyched to have Wendy and Bebe visit their clubhouse for a game of Truth or Dare, but first they have to build one.
09/23/1998
S2 • E13South ParkCow Days
South Park's 14th Annual "Cow Days" rodeo and carnival is here and the boys are determined to win Terrance and Phillip dolls.
09/30/1998
S2 • E14South ParkChef Aid
After a huge loss in court, Chef is left penniless, but he has some very famous and talented friends in the music business who want to help their old mentor.
10/07/1998
S2 • E15South ParkSpookyfish
When Sharon Marsh's Aunt Flo makes a monthly visit, she brings a mysterious pet fish for Stan.
10/28/1998
S2 • E16South ParkMerry Christmas Charlie Manson!
Dinner with Cartman's family takes a bizarre twist when Uncle Howard shows up after breaking out of prison with the help of his cellmate, Charlie Manson.
12/09/1998
22:00
12/16/1998
S2 • E18South ParkPrehistoric Ice Man
The boys' discovery of a man encased in ice threatens Stan and Kyle's friendship.
01/20/1999
S3 • E1South ParkRainforest Shmainforest
The boys travel to the Costa Rica as a part of the "Getting Gay with Kids" choir tour.
04/07/1999
S3 • E2South ParkSpontaneous Combustion
When the citizens of South Park start exploding randomly, the mayor enlists Stan's dad, the resident geologist, to find a solution to the problem.
04/14/1999
S3 • E3South ParkSuccubus
Chef's parents arrive in South Park from Scotland fresh from an encounter with the Loch Ness Monster to attend Chef's wedding.
04/21/1999
S3 • E4South ParkJakovasaurs
The boys discover a prehistoric creature called a Jackovasaur while camping at Stark's Pond.
06/16/1999
S3 • E5South ParkTweek Vs. Craig
The boys instigate a fight between Tweek and Craig in shop class. Meanwhile, Mr. Adler, the shop teacher, is haunted by a recurring dream of his lost love.
06/23/1999
S3 • E6South ParkSexual Harassment Panda
After Sexual Harassment Panda "educates" the children, Cartman sues Stan for sexual harassment, and a flurry of other lawsuits follow.
07/07/1999
S3 • E7South ParkCat Orgy
While all the adults are gathering at Mr. Mackey's house to watch a meteor shower Shelley Marsh is left babysit Cartman.
07/14/1999
S3 • E8South ParkTwo Guys Naked in a Hot Tub
Stan's parents drag him along to Mr. Mackey's meteor shower party, where he is sent down into the basement to play with Pip, Butters and Dougie.
07/21/1999