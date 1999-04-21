South Park
Starvin' Marvin In Space
Season 3 E 13 • 11/17/1999
Starvin' Marvin returns to South Park with an alien spaceship and enlists Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny's help to seek out a new home for his starving people.
S3 • E3South ParkSuccubus
Chef's parents arrive in South Park from Scotland fresh from an encounter with the Loch Ness Monster to attend Chef's wedding.
04/21/1999
S3 • E4South ParkJakovasaurs
The boys discover a prehistoric creature called a Jackovasaur while camping at Stark's Pond.
06/16/1999
S3 • E5South ParkTweek Vs. Craig
The boys instigate a fight between Tweek and Craig in shop class. Meanwhile, Mr. Adler, the shop teacher, is haunted by a recurring dream of his lost love.
06/23/1999
S3 • E6South ParkSexual Harassment Panda
After Sexual Harassment Panda "educates" the children, Cartman sues Stan for sexual harassment, and a flurry of other lawsuits follow.
07/07/1999
S3 • E7South ParkCat Orgy
While all the adults are gathering at Mr. Mackey's house to watch a meteor shower Shelley Marsh is left babysit Cartman.
07/14/1999
S3 • E8South ParkTwo Guys Naked in a Hot Tub
Stan's parents drag him along to Mr. Mackey's meteor shower party, where he is sent down into the basement to play with Pip, Butters and Dougie.
07/21/1999
S3 • E9South ParkJewbilee
Kyle invites Kenny to join him and Ike at Jewbilee, a camp for Jewish kids.
07/28/1999
S3 • E10South ParkKorn's Groovy Pirate Ghost Mystery
Korn comes to South Park for a Halloween concert and helps the boys solve a spooky pirate ghost mystery.
10/27/1999
S3 • E11South ParkChinpokomon
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are caught up in the latest fad from Japan: Chinpoko Mon!
11/03/1999
S3 • E12South ParkHooked on Monkey Fonics
To help Cartman win the school spelling bee, Cartman's Mom gives him the Hooked on Monkey Fonics spelling system.
11/10/1999
S3 • E14South ParkThe Red Badge of Gayness
Cartman has visions of glory as he suits up for the Confederacy in the annual reenactment of a Civil War battle, and leads the drunken rebels to defeat the union.
11/24/1999
S3 • E15South ParkMr. Hankey's Christmas Classics
An extravaganza of holiday songs are performed in unique South Park style, hosted by Mr. Hankey.
12/01/1999
S3 • E16South ParkAre You There God? It's Me, Jesus
People from all over the world start to gather outside Jesus' house waiting for a millennium miracle.
12/29/1999
S3 • E17South ParkWorld Wide Recorder Concert
The children of South Park are invited to Arkansas for the "Four Million Child Blow 2000," the first worldwide recorder concert.
01/12/2000
S4 • E1South ParkTooth Fairy's Tats 2000
When Cartman discovers the Tooth Fairy is paying a premium price for his lost teeth, he and the boys seize the opportunity to make some cash.
04/05/2000
S4 • E2South ParkCartman's Silly Hate Crime 2000
Cartman is pursued by the FBI for committing a hate crime and lands in juvenile hall.
04/12/2000
S4 • E3South ParkTimmy 2000
When Timmy is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder, it triggers a wave of prescription drug abuse at South Park Elementary.
04/19/2000
S4 • E4South ParkQuintuplets 2000
8-year-old contorting quintuplets from Romania defect to the United States and seek shelter with Stan's family.
04/26/2000
S4 • E5South ParkCartman Joins NAMBLA
Cartman decides to seek friendship using the Internet, and finds an older man who is more than willing to be his friend...and more.
06/21/2000