South Park
Spookyfish
Season 2 E 15 • 10/28/1998
When Sharon Marsh's Aunt Flo makes a monthly visit, she brings a mysterious pet fish for Stan.
S2 • E5South ParkConjoined Fetus Lady
With Pip as their star player, the South Park dodgeball team is off to the championships.
06/03/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E6South ParkThe Mexican Staring Frog of Southern Sri Lanka
Jimbo and Ned's efforts to drive up the ratings for their new hunting show on the cable access channel threatens to edge out an old favorite, "Jesus and Pals."
06/10/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E7South ParkCity on the Edge of Forever
A freak accident leaves the South Park Elementary school bus teetering precariously on the edge of a cliff.
06/17/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E8South ParkSummer Sucks
The entire town is gearing up for the annual 4th of July celebration when a ban on fireworks is imposed.
06/24/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E9South ParkChef's Chocolate Salty Balls
South Park's first film festival attracts crowds of pretentious, tofu-eating movie lovers to the quiet mountain town.
08/19/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E10South ParkChickenpox
The kids' parents only have their best interests at heart when they arrange for Stan, Kyle and Cartman to be exposed to the chickenpox virus.
08/26/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E11South ParkRoger Ebert Should Lay Off the Fatty Foods
Is the new planetarium a harmless place to learn about the solar system, or the scene of a diabolical plot to control the minds of South Park's citizens?
09/02/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E12South ParkClubhouses
Stan and Kyle are psyched to have Wendy and Bebe visit their clubhouse for a game of Truth or Dare, but first they have to build one.
09/23/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E13South ParkCow Days
South Park's 14th Annual "Cow Days" rodeo and carnival is here and the boys are determined to win Terrance and Phillip dolls.
09/30/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E14South ParkChef Aid
After a huge loss in court, Chef is left penniless, but he has some very famous and talented friends in the music business who want to help their old mentor.
10/07/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E15South ParkSpookyfish
When Sharon Marsh's Aunt Flo makes a monthly visit, she brings a mysterious pet fish for Stan.
10/28/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E16South ParkMerry Christmas Charlie Manson!
Dinner with Cartman's family takes a bizarre twist when Uncle Howard shows up after breaking out of prison with the help of his cellmate, Charlie Manson.
12/09/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E17South ParkGnomes
Gnomes - Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are assigned to write a report with Tweek, the very nervous and highly caffeinated boy who insists gnomes are stealing his underpants.
12/16/1998
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S2 • E18South ParkPrehistoric Ice Man
The boys' discovery of a man encased in ice threatens Stan and Kyle's friendship.
01/20/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E1South ParkRainforest Shmainforest
The boys travel to the Costa Rica as a part of the "Getting Gay with Kids" choir tour.
04/07/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E2South ParkSpontaneous Combustion
When the citizens of South Park start exploding randomly, the mayor enlists Stan's dad, the resident geologist, to find a solution to the problem.
04/14/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E3South ParkSuccubus
Chef's parents arrive in South Park from Scotland fresh from an encounter with the Loch Ness Monster to attend Chef's wedding.
04/21/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E4South ParkJakovasaurs
The boys discover a prehistoric creature called a Jackovasaur while camping at Stark's Pond.
06/16/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E5South ParkTweek Vs. Craig
The boys instigate a fight between Tweek and Craig in shop class. Meanwhile, Mr. Adler, the shop teacher, is haunted by a recurring dream of his lost love.
06/23/1999
Full Ep
00:00
currently unavailable
S3 • E6South ParkSexual Harassment Panda
After Sexual Harassment Panda "educates" the children, Cartman sues Stan for sexual harassment, and a flurry of other lawsuits follow.
07/07/1999