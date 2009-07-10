South Park
You Gotta Take Your Medicine
Season 13 E 9 • 10/14/2009
After learning he's never kissed a girl, the boys knock some sense into Butters.
02:15
The King of Pop is CrownedSouth ParkS13 E8
Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
00:57
The Tiny Miss PageantSouth ParkS13 E8
Michael Jackson and the other girls compete to win the judges' affection.
10/07/2009
01:10
PurgatorySouth ParkS13 E8
The spirit of Michael Jackson plays with Ike, while the rest of the dead wait in purgatory.
10/07/2009
02:16
There's A Wetness Coming From My PantsSouth ParkS13 E8
The Ghost Hunters try to investigate Ike's haunting.
10/07/2009
01:24
What He Always Wanted To BeSouth ParkS13 E8
The boys search the web to rid Ike of Michael Jackson's spirit.
10/07/2009
01:15
This Is Your Company NowSouth ParkS13 E9
After witnessing true love, Butters has a change of heart, and Sergeant Yates finally reveals his true feelings to his pimp.
10/14/2009
01:09
Nothing But A Common PimpSouth ParkS13 E9
Butters realizes he's not the only one in the kissing business.
10/14/2009
01:43
Don't You Want a New Lunchbox?South ParkS13 E9
Butters puts his new pimping skills to work.
10/14/2009
01:44
Hand Me That Evidence BagSouth ParkS13 E9
Sergeant Yates performs some undercover work on an entire frat house.
10/14/2009
01:00
Do You Know What I Am Saying?South ParkS13 E9
Kyle confronts Butters about his new business.
10/14/2009
01:07
01:39
Sting OperationSouth ParkS13 E9
Sergeant Yates hears about a prostituion company in South Park and sets out to stop it.
10/14/2009
02:11
No More Playtime For YouSouth ParkS13 E9
Now that he's a man, Butters decides it's time for him to start making money.
10/14/2009
02:01
All About Knowing the GameSouth ParkS13 E9
Butters attends the Players' Ball to learn more about being a successful pimp.
10/14/2009
02:06
You Done Changed The GameSouth ParkS13 E9
A new ho joins Butters' company, only to show him the true meaning of pimping.
10/14/2009
01:18
You Took My Girl AND My Job!South ParkS13 E10
The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009
01:50
The Fine Sport of WrastlingSouth ParkS13 E10
The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009