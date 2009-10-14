South Park
It's A Kissing Company
Season 13 E 9 • 10/14/2009
Butters tries to get housing loans for his bitches.
More
Watching
01:44
Hand Me That Evidence BagSouth ParkS13 E9
Sergeant Yates performs some undercover work on an entire frat house.
10/14/2009
01:00
Do You Know What I Am Saying?South ParkS13 E9
Kyle confronts Butters about his new business.
10/14/2009
01:07
You Gotta Take Your MedicineSouth ParkS13 E9
After learning he's never kissed a girl, the boys knock some sense into Butters.
10/14/2009
00:33
Another Sunshine Sticker For YouSouth ParkS13 E9
The word is out and Butters' business is booming.
10/14/2009
01:39
Sting OperationSouth ParkS13 E9
Sergeant Yates hears about a prostituion company in South Park and sets out to stop it.
10/14/2009
02:11
No More Playtime For YouSouth ParkS13 E9
Now that he's a man, Butters decides it's time for him to start making money.
10/14/2009
02:01
All About Knowing the GameSouth ParkS13 E9
Butters attends the Players' Ball to learn more about being a successful pimp.
10/14/2009
02:06
You Done Changed The GameSouth ParkS13 E9
A new ho joins Butters' company, only to show him the true meaning of pimping.
10/14/2009
01:23
It's A Kissing CompanySouth ParkS13 E9
Butters tries to get housing loans for his bitches.
10/14/2009
02:48
They Took His Dog!South ParkS13 E10
The Wrestling Coach proves in the end that he's the best wrestler of all.
10/21/2009
00:50
Stir with the Excitement of ViolenceSouth ParkS13 E10
The boy's backyard wrestling league really takes off.
10/21/2009
01:29
BASTARDOS!South ParkS13 E10
The Wrestling Coach attempts to sabotage the boys' performance.
10/21/2009
01:18
You Took My Girl AND My Job!South ParkS13 E10
The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009
02:01
Wrestling AuditionsSouth ParkS13 E10
The boys hold auditions to find better wrestling talent.
10/21/2009
01:12
Bad IreneSouth ParkS13 E10
Bad Irene reveals the truth to Stan the Man and Juggernaut.
10/21/2009
01:07
Stop Running JuggernautSouth ParkS13 E10
Drama unfolds on stage as Juggernaut tries to run away from his problems.
10/21/2009
01:25
What You Mean it Ain't Real?South ParkS13 E10
The rednecks talk about the greatest wrestling they've ever seen.
10/21/2009
01:16
Three Primary ObstaclesSouth ParkS13 E10
Cartman calls an emergency meeting to discuss the weak links in their organization.
10/21/2009