South Park

They Took His Dog!

Season 13 E 10 • 10/21/2009

The Wrestling Coach proves in the end that he's the best wrestler of all.

01:43

Don't You Want a New Lunchbox?
South ParkS13 E9

Butters puts his new pimping skills to work.
10/14/2009
01:44

Hand Me That Evidence Bag
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates performs some undercover work on an entire frat house.
10/14/2009
01:00

Do You Know What I Am Saying?
South ParkS13 E9

Kyle confronts Butters about his new business.
10/14/2009
01:07

You Gotta Take Your Medicine
South ParkS13 E9

After learning he's never kissed a girl, the boys knock some sense into Butters.
10/14/2009
01:39

Sting Operation
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates hears about a prostituion company in South Park and sets out to stop it.
10/14/2009
02:11

No More Playtime For You
South ParkS13 E9

Now that he's a man, Butters decides it's time for him to start making money.
10/14/2009
02:01

All About Knowing the Game
South ParkS13 E9

Butters attends the Players' Ball to learn more about being a successful pimp.
10/14/2009
01:29

Go Get Some
South ParkS13 E9

Butters finally puckers up and kisses a girl.
10/14/2009
01:42

STRETCH!
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates goes really, really undercover.
10/14/2009
02:06

You Done Changed The Game
South ParkS13 E9

A new ho joins Butters' company, only to show him the true meaning of pimping.
10/14/2009
02:48

They Took His Dog!
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Coach proves in the end that he's the best wrestler of all.
10/21/2009
00:50

Stir with the Excitement of Violence
South ParkS13 E10

The boy's backyard wrestling league really takes off.
10/21/2009
01:29

BASTARDOS!
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Coach attempts to sabotage the boys' performance.
10/21/2009
01:18

You Took My Girl AND My Job!
South ParkS13 E10

The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009
02:01

Wrestling Auditions
South ParkS13 E10

The boys hold auditions to find better wrestling talent.
10/21/2009
01:07

Stop Running Juggernaut
South ParkS13 E10

Drama unfolds on stage as Juggernaut tries to run away from his problems.
10/21/2009
01:25

What You Mean it Ain't Real?
South ParkS13 E10

The rednecks talk about the greatest wrestling they've ever seen.
10/21/2009
01:16

Three Primary Obstacles
South ParkS13 E10

Cartman calls an emergency meeting to discuss the weak links in their organization.
10/21/2009
01:40

Smackdown
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation presents its finest performance to date...Smackdown.
10/21/2009
02:28

Wrestling Takedown Federation
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation is born and the rednecks buy into the action.
10/21/2009
01:50

The Fine Sport of Wrastling
South ParkS13 E10

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009