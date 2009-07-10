South Park

Another Sunshine Sticker For You

Season 13 E 9 • 10/14/2009

The word is out and Butters' business is booming.

The Tiny Miss Pageant
South ParkS13 E8

Michael Jackson and the other girls compete to win the judges' affection.
10/07/2009
01:10

Purgatory
South ParkS13 E8

The spirit of Michael Jackson plays with Ike, while the rest of the dead wait in purgatory.
10/07/2009
02:16

There's A Wetness Coming From My Pants
South ParkS13 E8

The Ghost Hunters try to investigate Ike's haunting.
10/07/2009
01:24

What He Always Wanted To Be
South ParkS13 E8

The boys search the web to rid Ike of Michael Jackson's spirit.
10/07/2009
01:15

This Is Your Company Now
South ParkS13 E9

After witnessing true love, Butters has a change of heart, and Sergeant Yates finally reveals his true feelings to his pimp.
10/14/2009
01:09

Nothing But A Common Pimp
South ParkS13 E9

Butters realizes he's not the only one in the kissing business.
10/14/2009
01:43

Don't You Want a New Lunchbox?
South ParkS13 E9

Butters puts his new pimping skills to work.
10/14/2009
01:44

Hand Me That Evidence Bag
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates performs some undercover work on an entire frat house.
10/14/2009
01:00

Do You Know What I Am Saying?
South ParkS13 E9

Kyle confronts Butters about his new business.
10/14/2009
01:07

You Gotta Take Your Medicine
South ParkS13 E9

After learning he's never kissed a girl, the boys knock some sense into Butters.
10/14/2009
00:33

01:39

Sting Operation
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates hears about a prostituion company in South Park and sets out to stop it.
10/14/2009
02:11

No More Playtime For You
South ParkS13 E9

Now that he's a man, Butters decides it's time for him to start making money.
10/14/2009
02:01

All About Knowing the Game
South ParkS13 E9

Butters attends the Players' Ball to learn more about being a successful pimp.
10/14/2009
01:29

Go Get Some
South ParkS13 E9

Butters finally puckers up and kisses a girl.
10/14/2009
01:42

STRETCH!
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates goes really, really undercover.
10/14/2009
02:06

You Done Changed The Game
South ParkS13 E9

A new ho joins Butters' company, only to show him the true meaning of pimping.
10/14/2009
01:23

It's A Kissing Company
South ParkS13 E9

Butters tries to get housing loans for his bitches.
10/14/2009
02:48

They Took His Dog!
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Coach proves in the end that he's the best wrestler of all.
10/21/2009
00:50

Stir with the Excitement of Violence
South ParkS13 E10

The boy's backyard wrestling league really takes off.
10/21/2009
01:29

BASTARDOS!
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Coach attempts to sabotage the boys' performance.
10/21/2009