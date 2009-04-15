South Park
The King of Pop is Crowned
Season 13 E 8 • 10/07/2009
Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
01:05
The Fastest Pinewood Derby Car EverSouth ParkS13 E6
Randy and Stan's pinewood derby car may have reached warp speed.
04/15/2009
01:35
We Gotta Get Rid of FinlandSouth ParkS13 E6
Stan reflects on his victory. Meanwhile, the world leaders are concerned Finland's going to squeal.
04/15/2009
01:16
Warp Speed For Our SpeciesSouth ParkS13 E6
Agents confront Stan and Randy about alien's first contact.
04/15/2009
02:32
Golden Rectum of the GodsSouth ParkS13 E8
The boys learn about purgatory from the Doctor of Spooky Things.
10/07/2009
02:01
Billy Mays HereSouth ParkS13 E8
After learning that Billy Mays' soul is not at rest, Cartman vows to help.
10/07/2009
02:08
Make Him Stop, Kyle!South ParkS13 E8
Ike is haunted by the ghosts of dead celebrities.
10/07/2009
01:07
Sorry For The DelaySouth ParkS13 E8
The dead celebrities finally find out why purgatory is taking so long.
10/07/2009
01:02
I See Dead CelebritiesSouth ParkS13 E8
Ike talks with his psychiatrist about his secret.
10/07/2009
01:39
Just A Little GirlSouth ParkS13 E8
Michael Jackson performs the talent portion of the Tiny Miss Pageant.
10/07/2009
02:32
Weee! I'm a Child!South ParkS13 E8
The boys communicate with the other side, but one spirit is in denial.
10/07/2009
02:15
Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
00:57
The Tiny Miss PageantSouth ParkS13 E8
Michael Jackson and the other girls compete to win the judges' affection.
10/07/2009
01:10
PurgatorySouth ParkS13 E8
The spirit of Michael Jackson plays with Ike, while the rest of the dead wait in purgatory.
10/07/2009
02:16
There's A Wetness Coming From My PantsSouth ParkS13 E8
The Ghost Hunters try to investigate Ike's haunting.
10/07/2009
01:24
What He Always Wanted To BeSouth ParkS13 E8
The boys search the web to rid Ike of Michael Jackson's spirit.
10/07/2009
01:15
This Is Your Company NowSouth ParkS13 E9
After witnessing true love, Butters has a change of heart, and Sergeant Yates finally reveals his true feelings to his pimp.
10/14/2009
01:09
Nothing But A Common PimpSouth ParkS13 E9
Butters realizes he's not the only one in the kissing business.
10/14/2009
01:43
Don't You Want a New Lunchbox?South ParkS13 E9
Butters puts his new pimping skills to work.
10/14/2009
01:44
Hand Me That Evidence BagSouth ParkS13 E9
Sergeant Yates performs some undercover work on an entire frat house.
10/14/2009
01:00
Do You Know What I Am Saying?South ParkS13 E9
Kyle confronts Butters about his new business.
10/14/2009