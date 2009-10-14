South Park

You Done Changed The Game

Season 13 E 9 • 10/14/2009

A new ho joins Butters' company, only to show him the true meaning of pimping.

01:09

Nothing But A Common Pimp
South ParkS13 E9

Butters realizes he's not the only one in the kissing business.
10/14/2009
01:43

Don't You Want a New Lunchbox?
South ParkS13 E9

Butters puts his new pimping skills to work.
10/14/2009
01:44

Hand Me That Evidence Bag
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates performs some undercover work on an entire frat house.
10/14/2009
01:00

Do You Know What I Am Saying?
South ParkS13 E9

Kyle confronts Butters about his new business.
10/14/2009
01:07

You Gotta Take Your Medicine
South ParkS13 E9

After learning he's never kissed a girl, the boys knock some sense into Butters.
10/14/2009
01:39

Sting Operation
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates hears about a prostituion company in South Park and sets out to stop it.
10/14/2009
02:11

No More Playtime For You
South ParkS13 E9

Now that he's a man, Butters decides it's time for him to start making money.
10/14/2009
02:01

All About Knowing the Game
South ParkS13 E9

Butters attends the Players' Ball to learn more about being a successful pimp.
10/14/2009
01:29

Go Get Some
South ParkS13 E9

Butters finally puckers up and kisses a girl.
10/14/2009
01:42

STRETCH!
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates goes really, really undercover.
10/14/2009
02:06

01:18

You Took My Girl AND My Job!
South ParkS13 E10

The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009
01:50

The Fine Sport of Wrastling
South ParkS13 E10

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
00:25

That Does It!
South ParkS13 E13

Butters rallies a charge against Wendy.
11/11/2009
01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South ParkS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:21

Almost All P, No H
South ParkS13 E14

The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:30

IT'S-A-DA-PEE!
South ParkS13 E14

Disaster strikes the water park.
11/18/2009
01:47

The Myan's Predicted This
South ParkS13 E14

Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:28

Almost All Pee
South ParkS13 E14

Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:50

Facing a Major Crisis
South ParkS14 E1

The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
02:39

Nice Lady with the Handkerchief Test
South ParkS14 E1

The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010