South Park

No More Playtime For You

Season 13 E 9 • 10/14/2009

Now that he's a man, Butters decides it's time for him to start making money.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:16

Warp Speed For Our Species
South ParkS13 E6

Agents confront Stan and Randy about alien's first contact.
04/15/2009
02:32

Golden Rectum of the Gods
South ParkS13 E8

The boys learn about purgatory from the Doctor of Spooky Things.
10/07/2009
02:01

Billy Mays Here
South ParkS13 E8

After learning that Billy Mays' soul is not at rest, Cartman vows to help.
10/07/2009
02:08

Make Him Stop, Kyle!
South ParkS13 E8

Ike is haunted by the ghosts of dead celebrities.
10/07/2009
01:02

I See Dead Celebrities
South ParkS13 E8

Ike talks with his psychiatrist about his secret.
10/07/2009
02:16

There's A Wetness Coming From My Pants
South ParkS13 E8

The Ghost Hunters try to investigate Ike's haunting.
10/07/2009
01:09

Nothing But A Common Pimp
South ParkS13 E9

Butters realizes he's not the only one in the kissing business.
10/14/2009
01:43

Don't You Want a New Lunchbox?
South ParkS13 E9

Butters puts his new pimping skills to work.
10/14/2009
01:00

Do You Know What I Am Saying?
South ParkS13 E9

Kyle confronts Butters about his new business.
10/14/2009
01:39

Sting Operation
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates hears about a prostituion company in South Park and sets out to stop it.
10/14/2009
02:11

No More Playtime For You
South ParkS13 E9

Now that he's a man, Butters decides it's time for him to start making money.
10/14/2009
02:01

All About Knowing the Game
South ParkS13 E9

Butters attends the Players' Ball to learn more about being a successful pimp.
10/14/2009
01:29

Go Get Some
South ParkS13 E9

Butters finally puckers up and kisses a girl.
10/14/2009
01:42

STRETCH!
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates goes really, really undercover.
10/14/2009
01:18

You Took My Girl AND My Job!
South ParkS13 E10

The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009
01:50

The Fine Sport of Wrastling
South ParkS13 E10

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
00:25

That Does It!
South ParkS13 E13

Butters rallies a charge against Wendy.
11/11/2009
01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South ParkS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:21

Almost All P, No H
South ParkS13 E14

The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:30

IT'S-A-DA-PEE!
South ParkS13 E14

Disaster strikes the water park.
11/18/2009
01:47

The Myan's Predicted This
South ParkS13 E14

Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009