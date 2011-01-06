South Park

That's So UNFAIR!

Season 15 E 7 • 06/08/2011

The parents try to educate the kids on "real" music. Meanwhile, Stan starts to hear Tween Wave...differently.

01:40

We Can All Be Sneaky
South ParkS15 E6

Butters gets into more trouble, as Lu Kim plans an Asian Diversity Festival.
06/01/2011
01:17

Billy's Got a Gun
South ParkS15 E6

Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011
01:05

Tower of Peace
South ParkS15 E6

Little Tokyo's "Asian Diversity Festival" gets under way.
06/01/2011
01:21

You Can't Run Forever!
South ParkS15 E6

While visiting Dr. Janus' house, Butters discovers the doctor's darkest secret.
06/01/2011
01:16

We Know The Truth
South ParkS15 E6

Lu Kim's terrible secret is revealed to South Park.
06/01/2011
01:45

He Wouldn't Harm A Fly
South ParkS15 E6

The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18

Happy Birthday, Stan!
South ParkS15 E7

Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21

I'm Unhappy, OK?!
South ParkS15 E7

The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:07

Tween Wave?
South ParkS15 E7

Randy and Sharon argue over the "quality" of the boys' music.
06/08/2011
01:31

It Sounds Like Poo!!
South ParkS15 E7

Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
02:08

01:08

I Don't Like It At All
South ParkS15 E7

Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
02:09

Turd In A Microwave
South ParkS15 E7

The Doctor gives his diagnosis on Stan's condition.
06/08/2011
00:45

It's Called Getting Older
South ParkS15 E7

Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:35

Steamy Ray Vaughn
South ParkS15 E7

In his debut performance, Randy unleashes a little "Rattlesnake" in his britches.
06/08/2011
01:03

I Have Cynicism
South ParkS15 E7

Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:24

Ms. Steamy Nicks
South ParkS15 E7

Randy performs with a special guest.
06/08/2011
01:23

You're A Bummer
South ParkS15 E7

Stan discovers the boys don't want to hang out with him anymore.
06/08/2011
01:25

RATED ARG FOR PIRATES
South ParkS15 E7

The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.
06/08/2011
01:43

Landslide
South ParkS15 E7

Everyone reflects on the changes around them.
06/08/2011
01:21

Snap Out Of It, Debbie
South ParkS15 E8

Mr. Mackey talks with Stan about his depressing attitude.
10/05/2011