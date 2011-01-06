South Park
Turd In A Microwave
Season 15 E 7 • 06/08/2011
The Doctor gives his diagnosis on Stan's condition.
01:05
Tower of PeaceSouth ParkS15 E6
Little Tokyo's "Asian Diversity Festival" gets under way.
06/01/2011
01:21
You Can't Run Forever!South ParkS15 E6
While visiting Dr. Janus' house, Butters discovers the doctor's darkest secret.
06/01/2011
01:45
He Wouldn't Harm A FlySouth ParkS15 E6
The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18
Happy Birthday, Stan!South ParkS15 E7
Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21
I'm Unhappy, OK?!South ParkS15 E7
The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:07
Tween Wave?South ParkS15 E7
Randy and Sharon argue over the "quality" of the boys' music.
06/08/2011
01:31
It Sounds Like Poo!!South ParkS15 E7
Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
02:08
That's So UNFAIR!South ParkS15 E7
The parents try to educate the kids on "real" music. Meanwhile, Stan starts to hear Tween Wave...differently.
06/08/2011
01:08
I Don't Like It At AllSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
02:09
Turd In A MicrowaveSouth ParkS15 E7
06/08/2011
00:45
It's Called Getting OlderSouth ParkS15 E7
Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:35
Steamy Ray VaughnSouth ParkS15 E7
In his debut performance, Randy unleashes a little "Rattlesnake" in his britches.
06/08/2011
01:03
I Have CynicismSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:23
You're A BummerSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan discovers the boys don't want to hang out with him anymore.
06/08/2011
01:25
RATED ARG FOR PIRATESSouth ParkS15 E7
The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.
06/08/2011
01:21
Snap Out Of It, DebbieSouth ParkS15 E8
Mr. Mackey talks with Stan about his depressing attitude.
10/05/2011
01:22
Same Old CrapSouth ParkS15 E8
Stan wakes up in the new apartment, but still seems kinda crappy.
10/05/2011