South Park

Tower of Peace

Season 15 E 6 • 06/01/2011

Little Tokyo's "Asian Diversity Festival" gets under way.

01:33

Welcome to City Sushi
S15 E6

Lu Kim confronts the owner of City Sushi.
06/01/2011
01:40

An Asian Turf War?
S15 E6

Concerned over Butters' mental state, his parents take him to a therapist.
06/01/2011
01:21

Little Tokyo
S15 E6

The turf war kicks up a notch, while Butters' mental state worsens.
06/01/2011
01:21

A Tweety?
S15 E6

Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy agree to settle their differences.
06/01/2011
02:18

Multiple Personalities
S15 E6

Butters sits down with Dr. Janus to sort out his mental issues.
06/01/2011
01:15

Good Night Butters
S15 E6

Searching for answers, Butters videotapes his sleep patterns.
06/01/2011
01:07

Asian Diversity
S15 E6

Lu Kim and the City Sushi Guy hold an Asian Diversity Assembly.
06/01/2011
01:37

Get In That Vault!!!
S15 E6

After Butters confronts Dr. Janus, he has another episode.
06/01/2011
01:40

We Can All Be Sneaky
S15 E6

Butters gets into more trouble, as Lu Kim plans an Asian Diversity Festival.
06/01/2011
01:17

Billy's Got a Gun
S15 E6

Dr. Janus has another episode and pleads for Butters' help.
06/01/2011
01:05

S15 E6

01:21

You Can't Run Forever!
S15 E6

While visiting Dr. Janus' house, Butters discovers the doctor's darkest secret.
06/01/2011
01:16

We Know The Truth
S15 E6

Lu Kim's terrible secret is revealed to South Park.
06/01/2011
01:45

He Wouldn't Harm A Fly
S15 E6

The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18

Happy Birthday, Stan!
S15 E7

Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21

I'm Unhappy, OK?!
S15 E7

The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:07

Tween Wave?
S15 E7

Randy and Sharon argue over the "quality" of the boys' music.
06/08/2011
01:31

It Sounds Like Poo!!
S15 E7

Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
02:08

That's So UNFAIR!
S15 E7

The parents try to educate the kids on "real" music. Meanwhile, Stan starts to hear Tween Wave...differently.
06/08/2011
01:08

I Don't Like It At All
S15 E7

Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
02:09

Turd In A Microwave
S15 E7

The Doctor gives his diagnosis on Stan's condition.
06/08/2011